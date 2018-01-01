Caliber Care + Transport
Nonemergency medical transportation
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
501 Metroplex Dr., #201
Nashville, TN 37211
CEO
Klein Calvert
Initial Investment ⓘ
$124,915 - $397,340
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $200,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Caliber Care + Transport has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2-3 days
Classroom Training:
1 week