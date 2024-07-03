Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Capitalize on the Co-workspace Franchise Industry with the Leader - Venture X Venture X is a leader in the co-working franchise industry with over 120 locations opened or signed worldwide. They've created a strong reputation with an emphasis on streamlined technology, collaborative spaces, high design, and concierge level service.

By Matthew Goldstein

Venture X is a flexible franchise solution that is able to open locations wherever there is a flexible workspace need, whether that be in outdoor retail plazas or freestanding office buildings and they offer a variety of amenities.

3 Benefits of owning a Venture X franchise:

  1. Rising demand in co-working industry provides numerous growth opportunities.
  2. Diversified revenue streams from memberships, office and event rentals, and additional services.
  3. Extensive support in real estate, training, and marketing for franchisee success.

Show Me More Franchise Options

Venture X is a franchise offering high-end, flexible co-working and meeting spaces, founded in 2012 and franchising since 2016, with a growing presence both in the U.S. and internationally. The business model caters to a mix of freelancers, remote workers, startups, and corporate teams, emphasizing professional design, community, and collaboration. Click Here to learn more about Venture X.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $431,090 - $3,304,260
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
  • Liquid Capital Required: $100,000 - $350,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee
<strong>LEARN MORE</strong> about Venture X
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

The Case for 14-Hour Workdays — Why New Entrepreneurs Should Embrace the Hustle Before Seeking Work-Life Balance

Wondering how to balance your time as a new entrepreneur? Here's when long workdays can make sense — and when to scale back.

By Hope Horner
Fundraising

How Investing in a Multi-Unit Franchise Can Positively Diversify Your Portfolio

Investing in a multi-unit franchise can diversify your portfolio and build a substantial business, but it is critical to understand your financial and operational capabilities clearly.

By Dave Ragosa
Growing a Business

Beware of SEO Scammers — Here's How to Spot and Avoid Mediocre SEO Agencies

Select a reputable SEO agency that delivers real results.

By Ludwig Makhyan
Business News

Costco Settled a $2 Million Class Action Lawsuit — Here's Who's Eligible to Make a Claim for Cash

The settlement involves customers who purchased a Kirkland Signature product.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia? Former Morgan Stanley Strategist Says 'Buy High, Sell Higher.'

Nvidia is responsible for one-third of S&P 500 gains this year.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How Leaders Can Build Acquisition-Ready Companies

Leaders play a crucial role in preparing their companies for potential acquisition, particularly in the tech industry. They must start implementing strategies to make their organizations attractive for M&A opportunities.

By Cara Sloman