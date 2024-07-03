Capitalize on the Co-workspace Franchise Industry with the Leader - Venture X Venture X is a leader in the co-working franchise industry with over 120 locations opened or signed worldwide. They've created a strong reputation with an emphasis on streamlined technology, collaborative spaces, high design, and concierge level service.
Venture X is a flexible franchise solution that is able to open locations wherever there is a flexible workspace need, whether that be in outdoor retail plazas or freestanding office buildings and they offer a variety of amenities.
3 Benefits of owning a Venture X franchise:
- Rising demand in co-working industry provides numerous growth opportunities.
- Diversified revenue streams from memberships, office and event rentals, and additional services.
- Extensive support in real estate, training, and marketing for franchisee success.
Venture X is a franchise offering high-end, flexible co-working and meeting spaces, founded in 2012 and franchising since 2016, with a growing presence both in the U.S. and internationally. The business model caters to a mix of freelancers, remote workers, startups, and corporate teams, emphasizing professional design, community, and collaboration. Click Here to learn more about Venture X.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $431,090 - $3,304,260
- Initial Franchise Fee: $60,000
- Liquid Capital Required: $100,000 - $350,000
- Veteran Incentives: 10% off franchise fee