Caring Transitions
Senior relocation, online auctions, and estate management
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
10700 Montgomery Rd., #200
Cincinnati, OH 45242
CEO
Gary Green
Parent Company
Strategic Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$58,912 - $82,712
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$45,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$44,900 - $44,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%+
Ad Royalty Fee
$350+/mo.
Caring Transitions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Regional/national meetings; sales boot camps
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2