Visits to his relatives near Philadelphia inspired Charley Shin's entrepreneurial spirit, and he saw his future in cheesesteak sandwiches. In 1986, Shin opened his first Charley's Grilled Subs at Ohio State University. The then-22-year-old's restaurant became an instant hit with professors and students.

Since then Shin has expanded to locations nationwide. In 1999, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.