Charleys Philly Steaks
Philly cheesesteaks, fries, lemonade
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
2500 Farmers Dr., #140
Columbus, OH 43235
CEO
Charley Shin
Parent Company
Gosh Enterprises Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$252,081 - $580,538
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.25%
Charleys Philly Steaks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
60 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20
Charleys Philly Steaks is ranked #160 in the Franchise 500!
Since then Shin has expanded to locations nationwide. In 1999, he was named Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young.