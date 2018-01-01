Chocolate Works
Chocolates, candy, parties
Founded
1973
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
114 Church St.
Freeport, NY 11520
CEO
Joe Whaley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$290,500 - $456,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $5,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Chocolate Works has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
10 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3