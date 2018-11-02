Classmaids
Residential and commercial cleaning
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
19059 Skyridge Cir.
Boca Raton, FL 33498
CEO
Viktoria Olskaia
Initial Investment ⓘ
$15,350 - $30,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$9,900 - $9,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.5-3.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Classmaids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours