Cleanest Restaurant Group

Restaurant cleaning services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$103K - $204K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Cleanest Restaurant Group

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Commercial Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Cleanest Restaurant Group Franchise Inc.
Leadership
Howard Lemon Jr., CEO & Founder

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
40 W. 37th St., #501
New York, NY 10018

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cleanest Restaurant Group franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000 - $120,000
Initial Investment
$102,894 - $203,552
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off standard territory franchise fee ($60,000)
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cleanest Restaurant Group has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32 hours
Classroom Training
13 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Work with our free FranCoach and get what you need to start a Cleanest Restaurant Group franchise.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Cleanest Restaurant Group.

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchises

I Ditched My Stock Portfolio And Put Money Into a Franchise. Here Are The 4 Steps I Followed.

Stocks and crypto face an uncertain future, but small business owners have thrived in tested periods of economic downfall. I divested half of my stock portfolio and put my money in a franchise. Here are the four crucial steps I followed.

Luis Cortes

Luis Cortes

Franchise 500

6 Trending Restaurant Franchise Opportunities You Don't Want to Miss

Franchising is more than just fast food.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

How to Evaluate the ROI and Profitability of a Restaurant Franchise

Find out how to determine a franchise concept's overall ROI and profit margin.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Ready to Explore Restaurant Ownership? Use These Resources For Success.

Check out franchise profiles, bookstore, webinars, top-rated lists and questionnaire designed to reveal your perfect match.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

To Make a Smart Franchise Purchase, Ask These 3 Contrarian Questions

Franchising is a powerful and highly successful entrepreneurial model. But it's not as turnkey or foolproof as some franchise salespeople would like you to believe.

Alicia Miller

Alicia Miller

Franchise 500

Are You Ready to be the Boss of Your Own Restaurant Franchise?

Your dreams of becoming a restaurateur await.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing