Bio

Donald and Susan Sutherland opened the first Cold Stone Creamery in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona. Franchising began in 1994, and the company is now owned by Kahala, which also franchises Blimpie, Surf City Squeeze, TacoTime and other concepts. Each Cold Stone store makes its ice cream fresh daily, and the ice cream is blended by hand with fruits, nuts, candy, cookies and more according to customers' requests.