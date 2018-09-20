Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream, sorbet

Ice cream, sorbet

About
Founded

1988

Franchising Since

1994 (24 Years)

Corporate Address

9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258

CEO

Stanley Ma

Parent Company

Kahala Brands

Ticker Symbol

KAHL

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$50,200 - $467,525

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $27,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Cold Stone Creamery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

10 - 15

Bio
Donald and Susan Sutherland opened the first Cold Stone Creamery in 1988 in Tempe, Arizona. Franchising began in 1994, and the company is now owned by Kahala, which also franchises Blimpie, Surf City Squeeze, TacoTime and other concepts. Each Cold Stone store makes its ice cream fresh daily, and the ice cream is blended by hand with fruits, nuts, candy, cookies and more according to customers' requests.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $50,200 High - $467,525
Units
-1.2%-15 UNITS (1 Year) -2.1%-27 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
