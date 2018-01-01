Corporate Caterers
Office catering
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
13335 S.W .124th St., #201
Miami, FL 33186
CEO
Jim Gass
Parent Company
Corporate Caterers Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$99,500 - $166,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Corporate Caterers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks+
Classroom Training:
4 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7