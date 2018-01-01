Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
8106 Max Dr.
Dallas, TX 75249
CEO
Brian Wesley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$122,670 - $197,860
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$24,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
CryoNow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
12 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
17