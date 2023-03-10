Massage Heights
Initial investment
$452K - $532K
Units as of 2022
118 16% over 3 years
Take your wellness to new heights with Massage Heights! If you are looking to open a massage experience that can allow for ease, relaxation, and self-care, then you may need to seek no further. 

Massage Heights, now a massage franchise, can provide customized and professional massage and facial services with a vision to help people live better lives. Massage Heights strives to offer prices that are affordable, convenient, and subscription-based. There are more than 100 franchises across the U.S., and they continue to strive to provide top-notch services.

Massage Heights is a personal-care business meant to aid people and their state of being. Getting into the Massage Heights spa franchise is one that may allow you to pursue a passion of helping others be their best selves.

Why You May Want to Start a Massage Heights Franchise 

To operate a Massage Heights franchise, you don't necessarily need to have experience in the heights massage or any massage industry. Massage Heights will likely provide you with all the support you need to succeed. To make it easy for you to run your business, customer support is available for most Massage Heights needs. Massage Heights has a franchise contact list and proprietary billing and scheduling software for your team to use, as well. 

Massage Heights has a wide customer base full of loyal clients. Employees try to provide an upscale experience to clients at a relatively affordable rate. Services may include a Swedish massage, prenatal massage, hot stone massage, facial, and various aromatherapy sessions. Each session is chosen by the client and catered to their specific needs and areas of concern. This automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of customer conversion.

What Might Make a Massage Heights Franchise a Good Choice?

You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. Franchisees will need to meet Massage Heights set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Massage Heights franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a location would do well in your community.

How To Open a Massage Heights Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may then submit a franchise inquiry form when you feel ready to proceed with the brand. Be prepared to deliver various financial documents and undergo background checks as you meet with the Massage Heights team. 

As part of your due diligence, make sure you speak to existing franchisees and ask questions aimed at the Massage Heights franchise team. You may also find support in speaking to your financial planner and attorney as you proceed with a franchise agreement. Soon, you may be helping your community relax and unwind at your very own Massage Heights location.

Company Overview

About Massage Heights

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Massage Heights
Leadership
Kim Robinson, VP Franchise Development
Corporate Address
13750 San Pedro Ave., #925
San Antonio, TX 78232
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
118 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Massage Heights franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$452,443 - $532,221
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Massage Heights has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
100 hours
Classroom Training
58 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Interested in ownership opportunities like Massage Heights? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

