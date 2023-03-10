Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$452K - $532K
- Units as of 2022
-
118 16% over 3 years
Take your wellness to new heights with Massage Heights! If you are looking to open a massage experience that can allow for ease, relaxation, and self-care, then you may need to seek no further.
Massage Heights, now a massage franchise, can provide customized and professional massage and facial services with a vision to help people live better lives. Massage Heights strives to offer prices that are affordable, convenient, and subscription-based. There are more than 100 franchises across the U.S., and they continue to strive to provide top-notch services.
Massage Heights is a personal-care business meant to aid people and their state of being. Getting into the Massage Heights spa franchise is one that may allow you to pursue a passion of helping others be their best selves.
Why You May Want to Start a Massage Heights Franchise
To operate a Massage Heights franchise, you don't necessarily need to have experience in the heights massage or any massage industry. Massage Heights will likely provide you with all the support you need to succeed. To make it easy for you to run your business, customer support is available for most Massage Heights needs. Massage Heights has a franchise contact list and proprietary billing and scheduling software for your team to use, as well.
Massage Heights has a wide customer base full of loyal clients. Employees try to provide an upscale experience to clients at a relatively affordable rate. Services may include a Swedish massage, prenatal massage, hot stone massage, facial, and various aromatherapy sessions. Each session is chosen by the client and catered to their specific needs and areas of concern. This automatic diversification of revenue may make for a better chance of customer conversion.
What Might Make a Massage Heights Franchise a Good Choice?
You will want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees. These fees will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. Franchisees will need to meet Massage Heights set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Massage Heights franchise is right for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a location would do well in your community.
How To Open a Massage Heights Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. You may then submit a franchise inquiry form when you feel ready to proceed with the brand. Be prepared to deliver various financial documents and undergo background checks as you meet with the Massage Heights team.
As part of your due diligence, make sure you speak to existing franchisees and ask questions aimed at the Massage Heights franchise team. You may also find support in speaking to your financial planner and attorney as you proceed with a franchise agreement. Soon, you may be helping your community relax and unwind at your very own Massage Heights location.
Company Overview
About Massage Heights
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Massage & Spa Services, Miscellaneous Health Services, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- Massage Heights
- Leadership
- Kim Robinson, VP Franchise Development
- Corporate Address
-
13750 San Pedro Ave., #925
San Antonio, TX 78232
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 26
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 118 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Massage Heights franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $452,443 - $532,221
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $175,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Massage Heights has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 100 hours
- Classroom Training
- 58 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Massage Heights? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Massage Heights landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Massage Heights.
Squeeze
Pearle Vision
Stride
American Family Care
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.