180 Water

Well water pump maintenance and installation
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$175K - $668K
Units as of 2024
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
About 180 Water

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2014
Leadership Jack Clark, Owner
Corporate Address 4775 York Rd.
Helena, MT 59602
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a 180 Water franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$175,481 - $667,983
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing 180 Water has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 42 hours
Classroom Training 30 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
