In 2012, Rhyan Finch founded 1st Class Real Estate with a dream to revolutionize the world of real estate. The company began with just a few agents and has since grown to over 50 locations across the United States.

1st Class Real Estate prides itself on providing systems, procedures, software, and staff for virtually every real estate process imaginable. These processes may include lead generation, closing coordination, agent training, sales and marketing, and so much more. The company started franchising in 2018 and has since grown in impressive terms.

Why You May Want To Start a 1st Class Real Estate Franchise

Real estate is a competitive niche in the business world, so if you want to invest in it, you may want to buy into a reputable franchise. 1st Class Real Estate claims to be a worthy investment thanks to its perceived success in its short time franchising. Franchisees are taught what the franchise calls a “proven and fully operational business in a box.”

A 1st Class Real Estate franchisee should be a broker or agent itching to grow their business. You should also be keen to develop and mentor a team of brokers and agents. If these traits describe you, then you may be the right fit for this franchise.

Opening a 1st Class Real Estate franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a 1st Class Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

1st Class Real Estate franchise prides itself on three key components that they believe make it a unique business. First, it has a turn-key solution for every franchisee by offering them access to tried and tested working systems and software to scale their business.

Second, it offers franchisees leads as well as tools to help generate business.

And finally, the back-end support offered may be rivaled by no other.

To be part of the 1st Class Real Estate franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a 1st Class Real Estate Franchise

As you decide if opening a 1st Class Real Estate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a 1st Class Real Estate franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1st Class Real Estate franchising team questions.