360 Painting
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$101K - $145K
Units as of 2022
140 5.3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2005, 360 Painting began franchising the following year. The company has risen to become a well-known name in the residential and commercial painting industry. It has more than 100 locations throughout the United States and is seeking to continue to grow. 

This franchise has a quality value and customer-first approach to its work. They believe that working closely with customers to achieve their goals has continuously helped them exceed their expectations. They also love to accommodate their customers, making sure their painting needs are completed on time and within budget.

Franchisees looking to work with 360 Painting may have an edge over their competitors’ given the brands’ recognition, stability, and service history.

Why You May Want to Start a 360 Painting Franchise

As a franchisee, you will be able to tap into a market that sees people constantly repainting and remodeling their personal and professional spaces.

Unlike other home improvement industry players, 360 Painting offers comprehensive training programs that will help you properly position your business. Additionally, your franchise can be home-based. This means that the company's relatively low cost of entry could lower your overhead and operational costs. To maintain their standards of service and quality of materials, 360 Painting has third-party relationships that you can benefit from as a franchisee. These third-party sources may help you cover costs associated with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

As a franchisee, you may receive access to the 360 Painting franchise in-house customer call center. Other benefits include a franchise-dedicated business coach in place to provide one-on-one business consultation. You can also attend an annual national convention to continually sharpen your skills and deepen your relationships in the industry.

What Might Make 360 Painting a Good Choice?

If you invest with this company, you get an exclusive territory, meaning that another 360 Painting location will not be opened too close to your franchise.  When seeking to open a 360 Painting franchise, be prepared to make a financial investment. Your initial investment cost will include a franchise fee and cater to expenses like insurance, business licensing, advertising, supplies, and vehicle expenses. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Besides the beginners' cost, this franchise opportunity can come with support and training in sales, marketing, and recruitment of employees and subcontractors. They might also walk you through the process of using business management software, painting techniques, and technology.

How to Open a 360 Painting Franchise

360 Painting franchise coaches are usually available to answer all the questions you may have concerning business models, recruitment and management operations, and marketing. You can start your 360 Painting journey by providing standard details about yourself, your investment capability, and the location where you're interested in opening a 360 Painting franchise. 

If you are chosen to progress with 360 Painting and are satisfied with the details, you may be ready to sign the final agreement. You will also attend a multi-week training. Then, you will be ready to launch your 360 Painting franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About 360 Painting

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Painting
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
140 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 360 Painting franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$101,350 - $145,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
360 Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like 360 Painting? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 360 Painting landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to 360 Painting.

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

Commercial Capital Training Group

Commercial finance
Request Info

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing