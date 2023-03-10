Founded in 2005, 360 Painting began franchising the following year. The company has risen to become a well-known name in the residential and commercial painting industry. It has more than 100 locations throughout the United States and is seeking to continue to grow.

This franchise has a quality value and customer-first approach to its work. They believe that working closely with customers to achieve their goals has continuously helped them exceed their expectations. They also love to accommodate their customers, making sure their painting needs are completed on time and within budget.

Franchisees looking to work with 360 Painting may have an edge over their competitors’ given the brands’ recognition, stability, and service history.

Why You May Want to Start a 360 Painting Franchise

As a franchisee, you will be able to tap into a market that sees people constantly repainting and remodeling their personal and professional spaces.

Unlike other home improvement industry players, 360 Painting offers comprehensive training programs that will help you properly position your business. Additionally, your franchise can be home-based. This means that the company's relatively low cost of entry could lower your overhead and operational costs. To maintain their standards of service and quality of materials, 360 Painting has third-party relationships that you can benefit from as a franchisee. These third-party sources may help you cover costs associated with the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

As a franchisee, you may receive access to the 360 Painting franchise in-house customer call center. Other benefits include a franchise-dedicated business coach in place to provide one-on-one business consultation. You can also attend an annual national convention to continually sharpen your skills and deepen your relationships in the industry.

What Might Make 360 Painting a Good Choice?

If you invest with this company, you get an exclusive territory, meaning that another 360 Painting location will not be opened too close to your franchise. When seeking to open a 360 Painting franchise, be prepared to make a financial investment. Your initial investment cost will include a franchise fee and cater to expenses like insurance, business licensing, advertising, supplies, and vehicle expenses. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Besides the beginners' cost, this franchise opportunity can come with support and training in sales, marketing, and recruitment of employees and subcontractors. They might also walk you through the process of using business management software, painting techniques, and technology.

How to Open a 360 Painting Franchise

360 Painting franchise coaches are usually available to answer all the questions you may have concerning business models, recruitment and management operations, and marketing. You can start your 360 Painting journey by providing standard details about yourself, your investment capability, and the location where you're interested in opening a 360 Painting franchise.

If you are chosen to progress with 360 Painting and are satisfied with the details, you may be ready to sign the final agreement. You will also attend a multi-week training. Then, you will be ready to launch your 360 Painting franchise.