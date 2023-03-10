9Round Fitness
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$113K - $266K
Units as of 2022
602 24% over 3 years
Founded in 2008 by Shannon Hudson, 2011 IKF Light Middleweight Champion of the World, 9Round Fitness is a 30-minute kickboxing circuit program. The fitness franchise is located in hundreds of locations across the U.S., with over 100 clubs spread throughout other countries.

The 9Round Fitness program combines strength, aerobic workouts, and circuit training programs for a whole-body fitness workout. With nine challenging rounds overseen by a personal trainer that demand participants to use strength to achieve a successful workout, 9Round Fitness has built the ultimate full-body high-intensity workout. Series of kickboxing movements and boxing pushes members to go beyond their limit in just 30 minutes. 

Why You May Want to Start a 9Round Fitness Franchise

A franchisee who is passionate about working out and improving other people's strength may feel comfortable with a 9Round Fitness franchise. But franchisees don't always have to be at their gym to back up their enthusiasm. 9Round Fitness offers two forms of ownership: semi-absentee or owner-operator. This way, franchisees may choose their level of involvement, either hiring a manager or being the manager themselves.

9Round Fitness also provides franchisees support through marketing support, daily workouts, fitness challenges, heart rate technology, regional training sessions, and an annual global convention. Franchisees will also receive training on business operations and hands-on fitness training.

What Might Make a 9Round Fitness a Good Choice?

9RoundFitness has unique qualities that might be appealing to a business-savvy franchisee. 9Round Fitness is a turn-key fitness club opportunity with fairly low overhead costs. Its niche market—kickboxing—may also be to the benefit of franchisees in the right locale. The fitness industry itself is a multi-billion industry, so a strategically placed 9Round Fitness might bring in a crowd.

A 9Round Fitness is usually accessible to clients at any point during the day. Customers do not have to sign up for a class–they can work out whenever they want. This flexibility may bring in people more frequently. 9Round Fitness club members can also take advantage of 9Round Fitness teachers and will likely receive personalized feedback from energetic 9Round Fitness trainers during their workouts. 

How to Open Your Own 9Round Fitness Franchise

To be a part of the 9Round Fitness team, you should know what you're getting yourself into outside of the business aspect. The company encourages you to participate in one of its workouts. 

Even though investments are low, you should make sure you are financially ready to cover the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Their typical terms of agreement runs for a period of 10 years, with the chance to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue. 

Besides the company's financial requirements for a franchisee, you will want to research the company and the area in which you want to open a 9Round Fitness . Research the brand and your local area to see if a 9Round Fitness would do well in your community. If there are already multiple gym franchises that offer kickboxing in your area, then you may want to pick a different location. High-traffic areas, like retail centers, are typically ideal locations for 9Round Fitness centers.

Company Overview

About 9Round Fitness

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
Founded
2008
Parent Company
9Round Franchising LLC
Leadership
Shannon Hudson, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
847 N.E. Main St.
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2009 (14 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
602 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 9Round Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$113,300 - $266,400
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$600/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
9Round Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
27 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
