Founded in 2008 by Shannon Hudson, 2011 IKF Light Middleweight Champion of the World, 9Round Fitness is a 30-minute kickboxing circuit program. The fitness franchise is located in hundreds of locations across the U.S., with over 100 clubs spread throughout other countries.

The 9Round Fitness program combines strength, aerobic workouts, and circuit training programs for a whole-body fitness workout. With nine challenging rounds overseen by a personal trainer that demand participants to use strength to achieve a successful workout, 9Round Fitness has built the ultimate full-body high-intensity workout. Series of kickboxing movements and boxing pushes members to go beyond their limit in just 30 minutes.

Why You May Want to Start a 9Round Fitness Franchise

A franchisee who is passionate about working out and improving other people's strength may feel comfortable with a 9Round Fitness franchise. But franchisees don't always have to be at their gym to back up their enthusiasm. 9Round Fitness offers two forms of ownership: semi-absentee or owner-operator. This way, franchisees may choose their level of involvement, either hiring a manager or being the manager themselves.

9Round Fitness also provides franchisees support through marketing support, daily workouts, fitness challenges, heart rate technology, regional training sessions, and an annual global convention. Franchisees will also receive training on business operations and hands-on fitness training.

What Might Make a 9Round Fitness a Good Choice?

9RoundFitness has unique qualities that might be appealing to a business-savvy franchisee. 9Round Fitness is a turn-key fitness club opportunity with fairly low overhead costs. Its niche market—kickboxing—may also be to the benefit of franchisees in the right locale. The fitness industry itself is a multi-billion industry, so a strategically placed 9Round Fitness might bring in a crowd.

A 9Round Fitness is usually accessible to clients at any point during the day. Customers do not have to sign up for a class–they can work out whenever they want. This flexibility may bring in people more frequently. 9Round Fitness club members can also take advantage of 9Round Fitness teachers and will likely receive personalized feedback from energetic 9Round Fitness trainers during their workouts.

How to Open Your Own 9Round Fitness Franchise

To be a part of the 9Round Fitness team, you should know what you're getting yourself into outside of the business aspect. The company encourages you to participate in one of its workouts.

Even though investments are low, you should make sure you are financially ready to cover the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Their typical terms of agreement runs for a period of 10 years, with the chance to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue.

Besides the company's financial requirements for a franchisee, you will want to research the company and the area in which you want to open a 9Round Fitness . Research the brand and your local area to see if a 9Round Fitness would do well in your community. If there are already multiple gym franchises that offer kickboxing in your area, then you may want to pick a different location. High-traffic areas, like retail centers, are typically ideal locations for 9Round Fitness centers.