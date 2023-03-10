Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$113K - $266K
- Units as of 2022
-
602 24% over 3 years
Founded in 2008 by Shannon Hudson, 2011 IKF Light Middleweight Champion of the World, 9Round Fitness is a 30-minute kickboxing circuit program. The fitness franchise is located in hundreds of locations across the U.S., with over 100 clubs spread throughout other countries.
The 9Round Fitness program combines strength, aerobic workouts, and circuit training programs for a whole-body fitness workout. With nine challenging rounds overseen by a personal trainer that demand participants to use strength to achieve a successful workout, 9Round Fitness has built the ultimate full-body high-intensity workout. Series of kickboxing movements and boxing pushes members to go beyond their limit in just 30 minutes.
Why You May Want to Start a 9Round Fitness Franchise
A franchisee who is passionate about working out and improving other people's strength may feel comfortable with a 9Round Fitness franchise. But franchisees don't always have to be at their gym to back up their enthusiasm. 9Round Fitness offers two forms of ownership: semi-absentee or owner-operator. This way, franchisees may choose their level of involvement, either hiring a manager or being the manager themselves.
9Round Fitness also provides franchisees support through marketing support, daily workouts, fitness challenges, heart rate technology, regional training sessions, and an annual global convention. Franchisees will also receive training on business operations and hands-on fitness training.
What Might Make a 9Round Fitness a Good Choice?
9RoundFitness has unique qualities that might be appealing to a business-savvy franchisee. 9Round Fitness is a turn-key fitness club opportunity with fairly low overhead costs. Its niche market—kickboxing—may also be to the benefit of franchisees in the right locale. The fitness industry itself is a multi-billion industry, so a strategically placed 9Round Fitness might bring in a crowd.
A 9Round Fitness is usually accessible to clients at any point during the day. Customers do not have to sign up for a class–they can work out whenever they want. This flexibility may bring in people more frequently. 9Round Fitness club members can also take advantage of 9Round Fitness teachers and will likely receive personalized feedback from energetic 9Round Fitness trainers during their workouts.
How to Open Your Own 9Round Fitness Franchise
To be a part of the 9Round Fitness team, you should know what you're getting yourself into outside of the business aspect. The company encourages you to participate in one of its workouts.
Even though investments are low, you should make sure you are financially ready to cover the initial investment, including a franchise fee and other startup costs. You'll want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees, as well. These will include royalty percentages, advertising fees, and potential renewal fees. Their typical terms of agreement runs for a period of 10 years, with the chance to renew if both you and the franchisor wish to continue.
Besides the company's financial requirements for a franchisee, you will want to research the company and the area in which you want to open a 9Round Fitness . Research the brand and your local area to see if a 9Round Fitness would do well in your community. If there are already multiple gym franchises that offer kickboxing in your area, then you may want to pick a different location. High-traffic areas, like retail centers, are typically ideal locations for 9Round Fitness centers.
Company Overview
About 9Round Fitness
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Boxing/Kickboxing Fitness, Fitness
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- 9Round Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Shannon Hudson, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
847 N.E. Main St.
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 41
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 602 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 9Round Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $113,300 - $266,400
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $600/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- 9Round Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 27 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-6
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 9Round Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where 9Round Fitness ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
