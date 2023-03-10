Signing out of account, Standby...
Acti-KareNonmedical home care
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$33K - $58K
- Units as of 2022
-
145 9.8% over 3 years
Acti-Kare specializes in the provision of in-home care services. The non-medical home care franchise has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. With over 125 locations, Acti-Kare is popular in the United States.
The caregivers are specially trained so, most of the time, no task is too big or too small to handle while caring for seniors. Personal care, companionship, shopping, paying bills, incontinence care, and pet care are some services offered by Acti-Kare. Additional services might be offered to expectant mothers, new mothers, and children with special needs. Acti-Kare may also offer nanny or babysitting services catering to families recovering from accidents, personal injury, and surgeries.
Why You May Want to Start an Acti-Kare Franchise
Joining Acti-Kare typically allows you to not only change the lives of others, but potentially alter yours, as well. As a franchisee, they want you to enjoy your business; there is generally a call center with a team dedicated to receiving your incoming calls. They may schedule your appointments and make outbound marketing calls to hospitals and facilities on your behalf.
You may not need previous experience in the home care field. As a franchisee, you may get support in each stage of your growth. There are multiple support teams, such as the in-house art department, licensing department, advanced local marketing team, and call center, which are typically available 24/7. The caregivers usually also receive training in the field. By starting an Acti-Kare franchise, you might get a competitive edge through the scalability and support provided.
What Might Make an Acti-Kare Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Acti-Kare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
The in-house art department is generally available to you, serving as another resource for you to use in order to better your Acti-Kare franchise. Franchisees are typically provided with qualified client leads, initial and ongoing caregiver recruitment, and access to software design to help manage the company effectively.
How Do You Start an Acti-Kare Franchise?
After you receive detailed information and an introduction to Acti-Kare, you might be required to fill out a basic form, which will be handled with confidentiality. Usually, no obligations are tied to this form, and it helps determine if you will be a good fit for Acti-Kare. If you meet the requirements, a personal franchise development associate is usually assigned to you. They might let you know of the support offered. Territory analysis may also be conducted to ensure that you set up your home base in a strategic location.
To give you a better understanding of the Acti-Kare vision, direction, and model, an executive generally communicates with you. You might also get insights from existing franchisees, and if you feel ready to join them, you may finalize your application. Upon approval, a state specialist and the franchise support team typically trains and guides you on your franchise's launch.
Company Overview
About Acti-Kare
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Senior Care, Staffing/Recruiting
- Founded
- 2007
- Leadership
- Mark Lucas, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
17425 Bridge Hill Ct., #200
Tampa, FL 33647
More from Acti-Kare
Own a successful Acti-Kare senior care franchise with our proven business modelLet Acti-Kare turn your dreams of small business ownership into reality! More than ever before, seniors are choosing to remain in their own homes as they age, instead of going into a retirement center or nursing home. And because the number of seniors in this country is projected to increase dramatically now that the first Baby Boomers are retiring, senior in home care promises to become one of the fastest-growing businesses around. 8,000 people turn 65 everyday. 90% of those seniors if given the choice would prefer to stay at home in comfortable familiar surroundings as they age. The cost of an assisted living facility is about 36,000.- 45,000. a year, having care provided at home is 18,000. - 22,000. a year.
What makes Acti-Kare unique?We offer additional services beyond Senior Care. Acti-Kare also offers Family Care services ranging from our Childcare program caring for children and for children with special needs our Mommy & Me program and Mommy-To-Be program caring for expectant mothers and postnatal care for mother and baby. Personal Injury Care and Recovery Care caring for those recovering from an injury or surgery as well as Pet care. Acti-Kare franchisees provide superior caregiving services to the whole family in the comfort of their own homes. Franchise owners manage a staff of caregivers that help our clients live happier, more active lives.
Here are just a few of the benefits we offer our franchises:
- A Proven Home Based Model: Low overhead. No office needed. (in most cases)
- We Help Furnish the Qualified Caregivers: We assist franchisees with their initial pre-screened staff.
- We help provide start up client leads: We provide franchisees with qualified client leads by nationally recognized lead generating companies. (up to10) $36,000 - $45,000 a year, having care provided at home is $18,000 - $22,000 a year
- Access to Our Referral Networks: Acti-Kare has developed relationships with National partners for referrals. (some provide additional revenue opportunities)
- Caregiver Training Program: Our proprietary on-line training and certification program ensures your caregivers are thoroughly trained as well as ongoing training.
- National Advertising Program/Marketing Support: Our principals have a combined 65+ years of consumer and business to business marketing experience.
- Our Call Center, Your Competitive Advantage: We can answer all incoming calls for your franchise during business hours. Our service "sells" your potential clients and schedules your enrollment meetings using a web-based calendar. By utilizing our call center, franchises never miss an opportunity for a client and create time to focus on the growth and management of their business. The sales center can also make outbound calls and set appointments for franchise owners to meet with surgical centers, outpatient services, physical therapists and other potential referral sources
- Individual, On-Site Training at Your Location Or Ours: Actikare provides intensive training at our corporate location in Tampa, Florida.
- Ongoing Support: Franchises have a toll free number to call anytime for ongoing support from our franchise support team to help you along the road to your Aci-Kare success and so much more.
- In-House Art Department: As an Acti-Kare franchisee we offer a team of graphic artist and a state of the art design center at no additional cost to you.
*Currently not seeking international expansion at this time.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2007 (16 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 13
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 145 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Acti-Kare franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $19,750 - $39,750
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $32,530 - $57,550
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Acti-Kare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Acti-Kare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Acti-Kare ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
