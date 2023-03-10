Acti-Kare specializes in the provision of in-home care services. The non-medical home care franchise has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. With over 125 locations, Acti-Kare is popular in the United States.

The caregivers are specially trained so, most of the time, no task is too big or too small to handle while caring for seniors. Personal care, companionship, shopping, paying bills, incontinence care, and pet care are some services offered by Acti-Kare. Additional services might be offered to expectant mothers, new mothers, and children with special needs. Acti-Kare may also offer nanny or babysitting services catering to families recovering from accidents, personal injury, and surgeries.

Why You May Want to Start an Acti-Kare Franchise

Joining Acti-Kare typically allows you to not only change the lives of others, but potentially alter yours, as well. As a franchisee, they want you to enjoy your business; there is generally a call center with a team dedicated to receiving your incoming calls. They may schedule your appointments and make outbound marketing calls to hospitals and facilities on your behalf.

You may not need previous experience in the home care field. As a franchisee, you may get support in each stage of your growth. There are multiple support teams, such as the in-house art department, licensing department, advanced local marketing team, and call center, which are typically available 24/7. The caregivers usually also receive training in the field. By starting an Acti-Kare franchise, you might get a competitive edge through the scalability and support provided.

What Might Make an Acti-Kare Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Acti-Kare team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

The in-house art department is generally available to you, serving as another resource for you to use in order to better your Acti-Kare franchise. Franchisees are typically provided with qualified client leads, initial and ongoing caregiver recruitment, and access to software design to help manage the company effectively.

How Do You Start an Acti-Kare Franchise?

After you receive detailed information and an introduction to Acti-Kare, you might be required to fill out a basic form, which will be handled with confidentiality. Usually, no obligations are tied to this form, and it helps determine if you will be a good fit for Acti-Kare. If you meet the requirements, a personal franchise development associate is usually assigned to you. They might let you know of the support offered. Territory analysis may also be conducted to ensure that you set up your home base in a strategic location.

To give you a better understanding of the Acti-Kare vision, direction, and model, an executive generally communicates with you. You might also get insights from existing franchisees, and if you feel ready to join them, you may finalize your application. Upon approval, a state specialist and the franchise support team typically trains and guides you on your franchise's launch.