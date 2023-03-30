Jovie
Initial investment
$105K - $163K
Units as of 2022
199 4.2% over 3 years
Jovie (formerly College Nannies + Sitters), is a professional childcare company founded in 2001. Owned by Bright Horizons, the company offers nanny and professional babysitting services to those who need them. Just search "online nanny service," and you may find a smattering of competitors. But Jovie has built its system to stand out among the rest.

Since the company started, its professional nannies and babysitters have enabled people to go about their lives while still caring for their families. From helping parents balance their work-home lives to assisting students in passing their exams, Jovie has serviced their communities around the nation.

Why You May Want to Start a Jovie Franchise

If you love the idea of providing essential services to the community, then a Jovie franchise may be for you. You don't need experience in child care, and the company does not require you to have a college degree. 

However, the franchise does lend itself to executives looking to move away from their corporate jobs, people who love working with kids, and couples working towards retirement. It may also be a great option for working parents who need more freedom to be with their kids.

Overall, no matter the professional background, the perfect Jovie franchisee has a passion for helping others, their community, and a knack for business. The company has set up its business model to help franchisees find qualified professionals while managing the business end of things. Jovie will train franchisees and offer them ongoing support. 

What Might Make a Jovie Franchise a Good Choice?

Jovie is a top nanny service company in the U.S. The company also likes to leverage industry trends, which may open up the possibility of capitalizing on newer nannying and tutoring techniques.

Jovie has carved out a niche as a family-oriented service business with year-round clients. And with such a large demographic to target—children and parents—the chances of bringing in clients at any point during the year are typically high.

How Do You Open a Jovie Franchise?

To be part of the Jovie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also make sure you are ready to commit to your community and work with private clients daily.

To prepare to become a franchisee, you'll review their recruiting and marketing strategies to see how they will help build your business, and after that, you'll go through a validation process. Their executives may review your application to see if you fit the company.

If both parties agree to continue with the process, you will meet the team to help establish your business once you have signed on board. You will then go through training before you open your doors to your community of eager learners. 

Company Overview

About Jovie

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Staffing/Recruiting, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
Leadership
Joe Loch, Brand President
Corporate Address
2655 W. Midway Blvd., #230
Broomfield, CO 80020
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
54
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
199 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jovie franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$105,000 - $163,000
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Jovie offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Jovie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
90 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jovie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jovie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #90 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Updated: December 12th, 2022
