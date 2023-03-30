Jovie (formerly College Nannies + Sitters), is a professional childcare company founded in 2001. Owned by Bright Horizons, the company offers nanny and professional babysitting services to those who need them. Just search "online nanny service," and you may find a smattering of competitors. But Jovie has built its system to stand out among the rest.

Since the company started, its professional nannies and babysitters have enabled people to go about their lives while still caring for their families. From helping parents balance their work-home lives to assisting students in passing their exams, Jovie has serviced their communities around the nation.

Why You May Want to Start a Jovie Franchise

If you love the idea of providing essential services to the community, then a Jovie franchise may be for you. You don't need experience in child care, and the company does not require you to have a college degree.

However, the franchise does lend itself to executives looking to move away from their corporate jobs, people who love working with kids, and couples working towards retirement. It may also be a great option for working parents who need more freedom to be with their kids.

Overall, no matter the professional background, the perfect Jovie franchisee has a passion for helping others, their community, and a knack for business. The company has set up its business model to help franchisees find qualified professionals while managing the business end of things. Jovie will train franchisees and offer them ongoing support.

What Might Make a Jovie Franchise a Good Choice?

Jovie is a top nanny service company in the U.S. The company also likes to leverage industry trends, which may open up the possibility of capitalizing on newer nannying and tutoring techniques.

Jovie has carved out a niche as a family-oriented service business with year-round clients. And with such a large demographic to target—children and parents—the chances of bringing in clients at any point during the year are typically high.

How Do You Open a Jovie Franchise?

To be part of the Jovie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also make sure you are ready to commit to your community and work with private clients daily.

To prepare to become a franchisee, you'll review their recruiting and marketing strategies to see how they will help build your business, and after that, you'll go through a validation process. Their executives may review your application to see if you fit the company.

If both parties agree to continue with the process, you will meet the team to help establish your business once you have signed on board. You will then go through training before you open your doors to your community of eager learners.