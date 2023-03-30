Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$105K - $163K
- Units as of 2022
-
199 4.2% over 3 years
Jovie (formerly College Nannies + Sitters), is a professional childcare company founded in 2001. Owned by Bright Horizons, the company offers nanny and professional babysitting services to those who need them. Just search "online nanny service," and you may find a smattering of competitors. But Jovie has built its system to stand out among the rest.
Since the company started, its professional nannies and babysitters have enabled people to go about their lives while still caring for their families. From helping parents balance their work-home lives to assisting students in passing their exams, Jovie has serviced their communities around the nation.
Why You May Want to Start a Jovie Franchise
If you love the idea of providing essential services to the community, then a Jovie franchise may be for you. You don't need experience in child care, and the company does not require you to have a college degree.
However, the franchise does lend itself to executives looking to move away from their corporate jobs, people who love working with kids, and couples working towards retirement. It may also be a great option for working parents who need more freedom to be with their kids.
Overall, no matter the professional background, the perfect Jovie franchisee has a passion for helping others, their community, and a knack for business. The company has set up its business model to help franchisees find qualified professionals while managing the business end of things. Jovie will train franchisees and offer them ongoing support.
What Might Make a Jovie Franchise a Good Choice?
Jovie is a top nanny service company in the U.S. The company also likes to leverage industry trends, which may open up the possibility of capitalizing on newer nannying and tutoring techniques.
Jovie has carved out a niche as a family-oriented service business with year-round clients. And with such a large demographic to target—children and parents—the chances of bringing in clients at any point during the year are typically high.
How Do You Open a Jovie Franchise?
To be part of the Jovie team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also make sure you are ready to commit to your community and work with private clients daily.
To prepare to become a franchisee, you'll review their recruiting and marketing strategies to see how they will help build your business, and after that, you'll go through a validation process. Their executives may review your application to see if you fit the company.
If both parties agree to continue with the process, you will meet the team to help establish your business once you have signed on board. You will then go through training before you open your doors to your community of eager learners.
Company Overview
About Jovie
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Tutoring, Staffing/Recruiting, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.
- Leadership
- Joe Loch, Brand President
- Corporate Address
-
2655 W. Midway Blvd., #230
Broomfield, CO 80020
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 54
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 199 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jovie franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $105,000 - $163,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $350,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $60,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Jovie offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Jovie has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Jovie landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Jovie ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
