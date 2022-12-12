AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Centers

Chiropractic and wellness services
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$228K - $596K
Units as of 2025
32 Decrease 15% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Centers

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Chiropractic Services, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded 1999
Parent Company AlignLife Systems LLC
Leadership Keri Quin, Director of Franchise Development
Corporate Address 2045 W. Grand Ave., #B, PMB 68793
Chicago, IL 60612-1577
Social Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2009 (16 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 32 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Centers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$227,750 - $595,678
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
$277/wk.
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Centers offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable
Third Party Financing AlignLife Chiropractic & Natural Health Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 12 hours
Classroom Training 108 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
