Recruiting/staffing
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$86K - $189K
Units as of 2022
9 50.0% over 3 years
American Recruiters was founded in Florida in 1982. The company started franchising in 1999 and has opened several franchises in select locations across the United States. 

American Recruiters wants to offer clients more than temporary positions. They wish to make it so clients can use their services to find permanent jobs in select industries. American Recruiters builds relationships with companies in many industries to provide clients with a focused list of potential jobs.

Why You May Want To Start an American Recruiters Franchise

Franchisees with American Recruiters don't necessarily need experience in the staffing industry, as anyone is welcome to apply for an American Recruiters franchise. However, franchisees should exhibit the same core values as American Recruiters. These values include respect, integrity, teamwork, quality professionalism, personal accountability, consistency, and a strong work ethic.

American Recruiters franchisees also typically need to have strong organizational skills. Franchisees with American Recruiters will meet and communicate with numerous clients and companies. If franchisees cannot keep information organized, they may have difficulty succeeding in their American Recruiters location.

What Might Make an American Recruiters Franchise a Good Choice?

Instead of listing jobs in every industry, American Recruiters focuses on selecting specific industries looking for employees. These industries may include:

  • Acute Care

  • Long Term Care

  • Pharmacy

  • Foodservice

  • Industrial

  • Information Technology

  • Business Administration

American Recruiters franchisees may benefit from exclusive territories, which make it so a franchise cannot be impeded upon by another American Recruiters franchise. Franchisees will have access to the full database of job seekers and open positions so that franchisees can jump right into the thick of things from day one of their franchise opening. 

To be part of the American Recruiters team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an American Recruiters Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with American Recruiters, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Recruiters franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening an American Recruiters franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an American Recruiters franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the American Recruiters brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, American Recruiters franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Company Overview

About American Recruiters

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting
Founded
1982
Parent Company
American Recruiters Enterprises Inc.
Leadership
Gino Scialdone, CEO
Corporate Address
3301 N. University Dr., #412
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1999 (24 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
9 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Recruiters franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$85,995 - $189,431
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
American Recruiters has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
60 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
