American Veterans Restoration

Water, fire, and mold remediation
Initial investment
$80K - $152K
Units as of 2020
1
American Veterans Restoration was founded in 2017 under the leadership of Jonathan Strausser and started offering franchise services in 2020. The company is looking forward to expanding its brand in multiple outlets across the United States.

American Veterans Restoration offers an array of services that may cover every aspect of unexpected events. The benefits include water restoration, biohazard clean-up, remodeling, fire damage repair and clean-up, mold restoration, drug lab clean-up, burst pipe, and water leak services.

American Veterans Restoration offers exclusive territories that may help franchisees expand their business without having to contend with other American Veterans Restoration franchises.

Why You May Want to Start American Veterans Restoration Franchise

American Veterans Restoration believes it has developed a business model that helps clients in times of calamity by offering patience, compassion, and honesty. It applies the same virtues with its franchisees. Opening an American Veterans Restoration franchise could be a fitting opportunity if you have the same principles and passion for helping your community during challenging times. The best-fit candidate must have essential business understanding who is a team leader, patient, honest, detail-oriented, and professional. American Veterans Restoration is also seeking new franchisees with exceptional sales and communication skills.

American Veterans Restoration has partnered with third-party financial lenders that will help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

What Might Make American Veterans Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

With natural disasters always present, American Veterans Restoration believes it offers quality instant services to neighbors. It ensures that all the new franchisees are certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Franchisees will be trained in mold, biohazard, water, and fire restoration. They will be expected to employ professionals to help with billings and other tasks. The franchisee will also go to the affected sites and run the daily business operations.

To be part of the American Veterans Restoration franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an American Veterans Restoration Franchise

If awarded an American Veterans Restoration franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the American Veterans Restoration brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Be sure to explore and carry out the necessary research in your local area and see if the American Veterans Restoration franchise will fit your community's needs. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Veterans Restoration franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About American Veterans Restoration

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2017
Leadership
Jonathan Strausser, Managing Member
Corporate Address
1231 Talaridge Dr.
Collierville, TN 38017
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Veterans Restoration franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,000
Initial Investment
$80,300 - $151,850
Net Worth Requirement
$75,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
American Veterans Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
54 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
