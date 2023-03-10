Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$80K - $152K
- Units as of 2020
-
1
American Veterans Restoration was founded in 2017 under the leadership of Jonathan Strausser and started offering franchise services in 2020. The company is looking forward to expanding its brand in multiple outlets across the United States.
American Veterans Restoration offers an array of services that may cover every aspect of unexpected events. The benefits include water restoration, biohazard clean-up, remodeling, fire damage repair and clean-up, mold restoration, drug lab clean-up, burst pipe, and water leak services.
American Veterans Restoration offers exclusive territories that may help franchisees expand their business without having to contend with other American Veterans Restoration franchises.
Why You May Want to Start American Veterans Restoration Franchise
American Veterans Restoration believes it has developed a business model that helps clients in times of calamity by offering patience, compassion, and honesty. It applies the same virtues with its franchisees. Opening an American Veterans Restoration franchise could be a fitting opportunity if you have the same principles and passion for helping your community during challenging times. The best-fit candidate must have essential business understanding who is a team leader, patient, honest, detail-oriented, and professional. American Veterans Restoration is also seeking new franchisees with exceptional sales and communication skills.
American Veterans Restoration has partnered with third-party financial lenders that will help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.
What Might Make American Veterans Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?
With natural disasters always present, American Veterans Restoration believes it offers quality instant services to neighbors. It ensures that all the new franchisees are certified by the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC). Franchisees will be trained in mold, biohazard, water, and fire restoration. They will be expected to employ professionals to help with billings and other tasks. The franchisee will also go to the affected sites and run the daily business operations.
To be part of the American Veterans Restoration franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an American Veterans Restoration Franchise
If awarded an American Veterans Restoration franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the American Veterans Restoration brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Be sure to explore and carry out the necessary research in your local area and see if the American Veterans Restoration franchise will fit your community's needs. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the American Veterans Restoration franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About American Veterans Restoration
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Restoration Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2017
- Leadership
- Jonathan Strausser, Managing Member
- Corporate Address
-
1231 Talaridge Dr.
Collierville, TN 38017
- Social
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a American Veterans Restoration franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $80,300 - $151,850
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $75,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- American Veterans Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28 hours
- Classroom Training
- 54 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaWebsite Development
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
