AmeriCare/Amli Care was originally established in 2003 and has been franchising since 2004. AmeriCare/Amli Care headquarters is located in Atlanta, Georgia. The United States’ aging population may have caused a surge in demand for flexible and quality caregiving services.

AmeriCare/Amli Care allows families to keep their loved ones at home while offering quality caregiving to new parents, seniors, those suffering from degenerative illnesses, and those recuperating from surgery. Families can choose from a selection of quality, licensed, pre-screened caregivers that meet their needs, and they can create flexible care plans from there. 

Since beginning to franchise, AmeriCare/Amli Care has opened several franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an AmeriCare/Amli Care Franchise

If you are a caregiver passionate about helping people and improving their quality of life, an AmeriCare/Amli Care franchise could be a good one for you to open. Franchisees should be dedicated, determined, and passionate about their work. They should possess good communication skills and have a quality work ethic. Skilled and qualified caregivers are the heart and soul of AmeriCare/Amli Care. Franchisees should hire qualified caregivers with training in Home Health Aide and Certified Nursing Assistant Studies.

Opening an AmeriCare/Amli Care could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make Opening an AmeriCare/Amli Care Franchise a Good Choice?

AmeriCare/Amli Care aims to offer flexible and quality home care services that are thoughtful and professional. Its pride comes from working with skilled, trained, and certified caregivers. Franchisees are responsible for the smooth running of their franchise’s operations, as they must ensure that the business is in position for success.

To be part of the AmeriCare/Amli Care team, you should ensure that you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open an AmeriCare/Amli Care Franchise

As you decide if opening an AmeriCare/Amli Care franchise is the right move for you, be sure to take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an AmeriCare/Amli Care franchise would do well in your community. You may seek to set up shop in an area with an aging community or somewhere near a hospital to aid patients in receiving care. 

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AmeriCare/Amli Care franchising team any questions you may have. Knowing more about AmeriCare/Amli Care from those that operate various locations may give you an insider look into the company and how it operates and treats its franchisees.

Explore your competition and where they are located to benefit their business. Keeping a watchful eye on your competition may allow you to gain clients and grow your business while following the proven AmeriCare/Amli Care business model.

Company Overview

About ameriCare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2003
Parent Company
HHCI LLC
Leadership
Richard Houden, CEO
Corporate Address
1300 Parkwood Cir., #100
Atlanta, GA 30339
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
14
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
28 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ameriCare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $49,000
Initial Investment
$118,399 - $173,199
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee for veterans discharged in the last 6 months
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
ameriCare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
