ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

Physical therapy
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$149K - $347K
Units as of 2022
90 26.8% over 3 years
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy is a physical therapy franchise in the United States. It started business operations in Highland, Illinois, in 1999. However, it was not until 2008 that the company began offering franchising opportunities to interested entrepreneurs. The franchised locations may offer sports rehabilitation, physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and aqua therapy. 

Multiple times in recent years, ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy offers a variety of well-thought-out business models. These models are designed in order to help maximize the growth potential of franchisees. An ideal franchisee is passionate about their patients and is motivated to follow the brand's business model. 

Why You May Want to Start an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise

Many aspects of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy are designed to help franchisees run more efficient physical therapy clinics. To help you deliver the best quality services to your clients, the franchisor offers tools that assist with employee management and customer retention. 

Patients come first at ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. This commitment to customer satisfaction may have played a crucial role in building a loyal customer base. 

The franchising opportunity may be ideal for entrepreneurs who already own a physical therapy practice or those who would like to own one. Today, the brand has over 50 company-owned clinics and more than 25 franchised locations.

What Might Make an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise a Good Choice?

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has created a niche market for its services. It is one of the few franchises in the United States to offer solely physical therapy. Since it does not provide other healthcare services, the brand has specialized in providing physical therapy services. 

To be part of the ApexNetwork team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy itself may also help you cover the costs of the franchise fee.

How To Open an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise

As you decide if opening an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About ApexNetwork Physical Therapy

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Physical Therapy, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
1999
Parent Company
Apex Franchise Holdings LLC
Leadership
Brad Pfitzner, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
884 Woods Mill Rd., #200
Ballwin, MO 63011
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
90 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$149,150 - $347,200
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
50 hours
Classroom Training
53 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ApexNetwork Physical Therapy landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ApexNetwork Physical Therapy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #91 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

