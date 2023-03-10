ApexNetwork Physical Therapy is a physical therapy franchise in the United States. It started business operations in Highland, Illinois, in 1999. However, it was not until 2008 that the company began offering franchising opportunities to interested entrepreneurs. The franchised locations may offer sports rehabilitation, physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, occupational therapy, and aqua therapy.

Multiple times in recent years, ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points include costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy offers a variety of well-thought-out business models. These models are designed in order to help maximize the growth potential of franchisees. An ideal franchisee is passionate about their patients and is motivated to follow the brand's business model.

Why You May Want to Start an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise

Many aspects of ApexNetwork Physical Therapy are designed to help franchisees run more efficient physical therapy clinics. To help you deliver the best quality services to your clients, the franchisor offers tools that assist with employee management and customer retention.

Patients come first at ApexNetwork Physical Therapy. This commitment to customer satisfaction may have played a crucial role in building a loyal customer base.

The franchising opportunity may be ideal for entrepreneurs who already own a physical therapy practice or those who would like to own one. Today, the brand has over 50 company-owned clinics and more than 25 franchised locations.

What Might Make an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise a Good Choice?

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has created a niche market for its services. It is one of the few franchises in the United States to offer solely physical therapy. Since it does not provide other healthcare services, the brand has specialized in providing physical therapy services.

To be part of the ApexNetwork team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

ApexNetwork Physical Therapy has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll. ApexNetwork Physical Therapy itself may also help you cover the costs of the franchise fee.

How To Open an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy Franchise

As you decide if opening an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the ApexNetwork Physical Therapy franchising team questions.