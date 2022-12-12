Apostle Radon

Radon testing and mitigation, indoor air quality services
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$120K - $201K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Apostle Radon

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2014
Parent Company Apostle Franchising, LLC
Leadership David Cook, CEO
Corporate Address 1711 Woolsey St., #E
Delavan, WI 53115
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 1
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Apostle Radon franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$42,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$120,279 - $201,236
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
$4,000 off franchise fee if honorably discharged
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Apostle Radon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40-50 hours
Classroom Training 40-46 hours
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 1-5
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
