- Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$120K - $201K
- Units as of 2024
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Apostle Radon
|Industry
|Services (Other)
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Services
|Founded
|2014
|Parent Company
|Apostle Franchising, LLC
|Leadership
|David Cook, CEO
|Corporate Address
1711 Woolsey St., #E
Delavan, WI 53115
|Social
|Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2023 (1 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|1
|Where seeking
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin
|# of Units
|1 (as of 2024)
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Apostle Radon franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$42,000 - $45,000
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$120,279 - $201,236
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|$4,000 off franchise fee if honorably discharged
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|8%
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|Third Party Financing
|Apostle Radon has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|40-50 hours
|Classroom Training
|40-46 hours
|Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
|Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|# of employees required to run
|1-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
