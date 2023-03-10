Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$133K - $214K
- Units as of 2022
-
55 25.0% over 3 years
ATC Healthcare is a staffing firm that matches qualified healthcare workers with facilities that need them. Founded in 1983, ATC Healthcare strives to staff healthcare facilities, and works to help workers and facilities meet their needs. They aim to make good patient care possible by helping people across various locations, from schools to hospitals.
Healthcare facilities may receive qualified staff whom ATC Healthcare has screened. Meanwhile, healthcare workers may use the firm's flexibility to find full-time work or a side gig. ATC Healthcare uses a screening process to find matches likely to benefit both workers and facilities mutually.
ATC Healthcare began franchising in 1996 and has since expanded to over 30 franchises throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start an ATC Healthcare Franchise
ATC Healthcare franchisees don't need healthcare or staffing experience, as they can receive training and support from the company. This may also be an excellent opportunity to improve the healthcare system for franchisees who are leery of needles or queasy around blood; they can focus on providing the staffing, not being the staff. Some essential qualities for franchisees include compassion, positivity, and leadership. Franchisees should also have a desire to put people first and to be involved in the community.
ATC Healthcare has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make an ATC Healthcare Franchise a Good Choice?
Healthcare is an important industry with a seemingly continual need for staff. ATC Healthcare services may fill a need that will exist for a long time. They have made quality connections a priority as they work to support franchisees with the same care they expect franchisees to show clients and staff.
Franchisees generally need to seek out clients and staff. However, training may be available on how to seek out the best options. ATC Healthcare also provides payroll and insurance support, allowing you to make connections and run your franchise.
To be part of the ATC Healthcare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open an ATC Healthcare Franchise
As you decide if opening an ATC Healthcare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ATC Healthcare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
If there is a need for the services ATC Healthcare provides in your area, you may move forward knowing there will be continued support for you as a franchisee. ATC Healthcare has tools to help you speak the healthcare language of the clients you will work with.
Before you get to that point, ATC Healthcare also provides onsite and online training to help franchisees with plans as they get started. With all this help, franchisees can support their healthcare communities, knowing they are also supported.
Company Overview
About ATC Healthcare Services
- Industry
- Business Services
- Related Categories
- Staffing/Recruiting, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 1985
- Leadership
- David Savitsky, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
1983 Marcus Ave., #E-122
Lake Success, NY 11042
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 55 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ATC Healthcare Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $50,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $132,900 - $214,200
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- Varies
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- ATC Healthcare Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
- Third Party Financing
- ATC Healthcare Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 44 hours
- Classroom Training
- 31.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where ATC Healthcare Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where ATC Healthcare Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
