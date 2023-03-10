ATC Healthcare Services

ATC Healthcare Services

Medical staffing
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$133K - $214K
Units as of 2022
55 25.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

ATC Healthcare is a staffing firm that matches qualified healthcare workers with facilities that need them. Founded in 1983, ATC Healthcare strives to staff healthcare facilities, and works to help workers and facilities meet their needs. They aim to make good patient care possible by helping people across various locations, from schools to hospitals.

Healthcare facilities may receive qualified staff whom ATC Healthcare has screened. Meanwhile, healthcare workers may use the firm's flexibility to find full-time work or a side gig. ATC Healthcare uses a screening process to find matches likely to benefit both workers and facilities mutually.

ATC Healthcare began franchising in 1996 and has since expanded to over 30 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an ATC Healthcare Franchise

ATC Healthcare franchisees don't need healthcare or staffing experience, as they can receive training and support from the company. This may also be an excellent opportunity to improve the healthcare system for franchisees who are leery of needles or queasy around blood; they can focus on providing the staffing, not being the staff. Some essential qualities for franchisees include compassion, positivity, and leadership. Franchisees should also have a desire to put people first and to be involved in the community.

ATC Healthcare has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an ATC Healthcare Franchise a Good Choice? 

Healthcare is an important industry with a seemingly continual need for staff. ATC Healthcare services may fill a need that will exist for a long time. They have made quality connections a priority as they work to support franchisees with the same care they expect franchisees to show clients and staff.

Franchisees generally need to seek out clients and staff. However, training may be available on how to seek out the best options. ATC Healthcare also provides payroll and insurance support, allowing you to make connections and run your franchise.

To be part of the ATC Healthcare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an ATC Healthcare Franchise 

As you decide if opening an ATC Healthcare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ATC Healthcare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If there is a need for the services ATC Healthcare provides in your area, you may move forward knowing there will be continued support for you as a franchisee. ATC Healthcare has tools to help you speak the healthcare language of the clients you will work with. 

Before you get to that point, ATC Healthcare also provides onsite and online training to help franchisees with plans as they get started. With all this help, franchisees can support their healthcare communities, knowing they are also supported.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About ATC Healthcare Services

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Staffing/Recruiting, Health & Wellness
Founded
1985
Leadership
David Savitsky, CEO
Corporate Address
1983 Marcus Ave., #E-122
Lake Success, NY 11042
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
55 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a ATC Healthcare Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$132,900 - $214,200
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
ATC Healthcare Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: accounts receivable, payroll
Third Party Financing
ATC Healthcare Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
44 hours
Classroom Training
31.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like ATC Healthcare Services? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where ATC Healthcare Services landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where ATC Healthcare Services ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #84 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to ATC Healthcare Services.

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Pearle Vision

Eye care and eyewear
Ranked #45
Learn More

Squeeze

Massages
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing