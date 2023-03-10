ATC Healthcare is a staffing firm that matches qualified healthcare workers with facilities that need them. Founded in 1983, ATC Healthcare strives to staff healthcare facilities, and works to help workers and facilities meet their needs. They aim to make good patient care possible by helping people across various locations, from schools to hospitals.

Healthcare facilities may receive qualified staff whom ATC Healthcare has screened. Meanwhile, healthcare workers may use the firm's flexibility to find full-time work or a side gig. ATC Healthcare uses a screening process to find matches likely to benefit both workers and facilities mutually.

ATC Healthcare began franchising in 1996 and has since expanded to over 30 franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start an ATC Healthcare Franchise

ATC Healthcare franchisees don't need healthcare or staffing experience, as they can receive training and support from the company. This may also be an excellent opportunity to improve the healthcare system for franchisees who are leery of needles or queasy around blood; they can focus on providing the staffing, not being the staff. Some essential qualities for franchisees include compassion, positivity, and leadership. Franchisees should also have a desire to put people first and to be involved in the community.

ATC Healthcare has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an ATC Healthcare Franchise a Good Choice?

Healthcare is an important industry with a seemingly continual need for staff. ATC Healthcare services may fill a need that will exist for a long time. They have made quality connections a priority as they work to support franchisees with the same care they expect franchisees to show clients and staff.

Franchisees generally need to seek out clients and staff. However, training may be available on how to seek out the best options. ATC Healthcare also provides payroll and insurance support, allowing you to make connections and run your franchise.

To be part of the ATC Healthcare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open an ATC Healthcare Franchise

As you decide if opening an ATC Healthcare franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an ATC Healthcare franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If there is a need for the services ATC Healthcare provides in your area, you may move forward knowing there will be continued support for you as a franchisee. ATC Healthcare has tools to help you speak the healthcare language of the clients you will work with.

Before you get to that point, ATC Healthcare also provides onsite and online training to help franchisees with plans as they get started. With all this help, franchisees can support their healthcare communities, knowing they are also supported.