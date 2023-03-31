Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Asian bowls, tacos, snacks, bubble teas
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$747K - $1.1M
Units as of 2023
5 25.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Balance Pan-Asian Grille

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Asian Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2011
Parent Company
Balance Franchise Group LLC
Leadership
Prakash Karamchandani, Cofounders
Corporate Address
215 N. Summit St.
Toledo, OH 43604
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
5 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Balance Pan-Asian Grille franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$747,482 - $1,138,116
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70-136 hours
Classroom Training
40-48 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
