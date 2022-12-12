Balensi Spa

Facial and massage services
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$183K - $433K
Units as of 2024
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Balensi Spa

Industry Health & Wellness
Related Categories Massage & Spa Services
Founded 2003
Parent Company JML Franchising, Inc
Leadership Jean-Michel Balensi, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address 280 Landis Ave.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 15
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, South Carolina, Texas, Utah
# of Units 1 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Balensi Spa franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$39,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$182,900 - $432,750
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 173 hours
Classroom Training 38 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
# of employees required to run 5-10
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Balensi Spa.

Rumble

description
Boxing fitness studios

Home Helpers Home Care

description
Nonmedical/skilled home care; monitoring products and services

American Family Care

description
Urgent care/primary care centers

Restore Hyper Wellness

description
Wellness services

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

She Was Unhappy at Her Engineering Job and Wanted to Help Children. Now She's Tripled Her Household Income Running a Kid-Centric Business.

Kayla Opperman made a pivotal career switch from engineering to entrepreneurship. Today, she's earning nearly three times more as a Snapology franchisee.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

This One Thing Is the Secret to Hampton by Hilton's 40-Year Reign In the Hotel Industry

Hampton by Hilton has ranked in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500 for the ninth time — and the brand is still relying on something that's been there from the beginning.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

Burger King's Owner Is Buying the Chain's Biggest Franchisee for $1 Billion

Restaurant Brands International announced the acquisition on Tuesday.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

5 Reasons to Consider Franchising When Changing Careers

Switching to a new career? Try investing in yourself and promoting yourself to boss.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Culver's Is Punching Way Above Its Weight In the Fast Food World, Thanks to This Unique Growth Strategy

Despite being much smaller than its competitors, Culver's landed at #6 on this year's Franchise 500 by making deliberate decisions and a series of innovations.

By Margot Boyer-Dry
Franchise

'There's an Inevitability' that AI Will Transform the Franchise Industry. Here's How It's Already Happening.

From drive-thru assistants to local marketing campaigns, franchisees and franchisors are already busy putting AI to work.

By Yiren Lu
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing