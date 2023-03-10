Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$159K - $237K
- Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
Founded in 2015, Banh Mi Boys is a fast-food restaurant specializing in Vietnamese cuisine called banh mi, as well as other specials. The sandwiches from Banh Mi Boys may be great because they are convenient to produce, consume, and customize to their customers’ preferences.
When it comes to fast-casual restaurants, Americans may be looking for different options. Banh Mi Boys restaurant believes it has developed dynamic, delicious, and nutritious recipes. The meals are prepared with fresh ingredients, and a growing number of Americans may love the franchise’s Vietnamese cuisine, Korean-inspired tacos, and revamped side dishes.
Banh Mi Boys began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.
Why You May Want to Start a Banh Mi Boys Franchise
If you are passionate about food and would love to open a fast-food restaurant, a Banh Mi Boys franchise might be what you are looking for. The company believes it is well-positioned to gather customers all over the United States, thanks to its ability to produce fresh, unique, and tasty sandwiches.
Banh Mi Boys believes that the business can move forward with integrity, passion, growth, and teamwork. If you believe in these same values, becoming a Banh Mi Boys franchisee means that you will be in business with a brand that shares the same values as you.
What Might Make a Banh Mi Boys Franchise a Good Choice?
Banh Mi Boys strives to focus on more than just feeding people. The brand emphasizes maintaining quality and turning their customers into repeat ones. With that in mind, what Banh Mi Boys believes sets it apart from other fast-casual restaurants is its ability to consistently produce what its customers want.
Banh Mi Boys' services may be easily customizable, so their customers could always have dynamic options to choose from. Franchisees are responsible for hiring, training, and coordinating their business’s operations, potentially giving you more power over how you want to run your franchise.
To be part of the Banh Mi Boys franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Banh Mi Boys Franchise
Before applying for a Banh Mi Boys franchise, ensure that you have researched the brand and ascertained that it could do well in your area. Perform your due diligence before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Banh Mi Boys.
If awarded a franchise, Banh Mi Boys franchisees receive support from the Banh Mi Boys brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Banh Mi Boys franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a Banh Mi Boys franchise.
Company Overview
About Banh Mi Boys
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Sandwiches
- Founded
- 2015
- Leadership
- Peter Nguyen, CEO
- Corporate Address
5001 Airline Dr.
Metairie, LA 70001
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Banh Mi Boys franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $158,500 - $237,300
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Banh Mi Boys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 8 hours
- Ongoing Support
Grand OpeningSite Selection
- Marketing Support
Social Media
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Banh Mi Boys? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
