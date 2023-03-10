Banh Mi Boys

Asian-fusion sandwiches, wings, fries
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$159K - $237K
Units as of 2020
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded in 2015, Banh Mi Boys is a fast-food restaurant specializing in Vietnamese cuisine called banh mi, as well as other specials. The sandwiches from Banh Mi Boys may be great because they are convenient to produce, consume, and customize to their customers’ preferences.

When it comes to fast-casual restaurants, Americans may be looking for different options. Banh Mi Boys restaurant believes it has developed dynamic, delicious, and nutritious recipes. The meals are prepared with fresh ingredients, and a growing number of Americans may love the franchise’s Vietnamese cuisine, Korean-inspired tacos, and revamped side dishes.

Banh Mi Boys began franchising in 2020 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want to Start a Banh Mi Boys Franchise 

If you are passionate about food and would love to open a fast-food restaurant, a Banh Mi Boys franchise might be what you are looking for. The company believes it is well-positioned to gather customers all over the United States, thanks to its ability to produce fresh, unique, and tasty sandwiches.

Banh Mi Boys believes that the business can move forward with integrity, passion, growth, and teamwork. If you believe in these same values, becoming a Banh Mi Boys franchisee means that you will be in business with a brand that shares the same values as you.

What Might Make a Banh Mi Boys Franchise a Good Choice?

Banh Mi Boys strives to focus on more than just feeding people. The brand emphasizes maintaining quality and turning their customers into repeat ones. With that in mind, what Banh Mi Boys believes sets it apart from other fast-casual restaurants is its ability to consistently produce what its customers want.

Banh Mi Boys' services may be easily customizable, so their customers could always have dynamic options to choose from. Franchisees are responsible for hiring, training, and coordinating their business’s operations, potentially giving you more power over how you want to run your franchise.

To be part of the Banh Mi Boys franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Banh Mi Boys Franchise

Before applying for a Banh Mi Boys franchise, ensure that you have researched the brand and ascertained that it could do well in your area. Perform your due diligence before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Banh Mi Boys.

If awarded a franchise, Banh Mi Boys franchisees receive support from the Banh Mi Boys brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Banh Mi Boys franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor in order to ensure that you have the financial resources necessary to own and operate a Banh Mi Boys franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Banh Mi Boys

Related Categories
Miscellaneous Sandwiches
Founded
2015
Leadership
Peter Nguyen, CEO
Corporate Address
5001 Airline Dr.
Metairie, LA 70001

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
1 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Banh Mi Boys franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$158,500 - $237,300
Net Worth Requirement
$30,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Banh Mi Boys has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Banh Mi Boys? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Banh Mi Boys.

American Grilled Cheese Kitchen, The

Grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, soups, sides
Learn More

Amsterdam Falafelshops

Falafel sandwiches, fries, dipping sauces
Learn More

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing