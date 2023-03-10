The Bar Method workout was developed by instructors who wanted a safe, smart, and personal workout. Under the guidance of physical therapists, the instructors came up with a safe workout for students with a wide range of abilities.

The Bar Method works to bring workout studios to the busy city or quiet suburban communities. The franchise focuses on helping female franchisees pursue their passions while making a difference in the students' lives that come to the studio.

The company was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2008.

Why You May Want to Start a The Bar Method Franchise

The Bar Method has already spread across the U.S. and Canada. This may give franchisees a strong name to support them in their venture.

The Bar Method trains both the franchisees and the instructors. The in-person training sharpens the franchisee's and instructor's teaching skills. But the training does not end there; after opening your studio, you will have regular conference calls, receive teaching notes, and hold additional coaching opportunities.

Additionally, all franchisees are welcome to attend the annual The Bar Method conference. Team members from headquarters, which is located in Woodbury, Minnesota, and all franchise locations share, network, support, and inspire each other at the conference.

What Might Make The Bar Method a Good Choice?

Through The Bar Method, you may have the opportunity to open more than one studio. You will likely not be limited to just one location. So long as you meet the financing qualifications, you can grow to open more than one location after opening your first. You can also have multiple revenue streams by selling individual classes as well as The Bar Method apparel in the Bar Method Shop. These revenue streams may work in conjunction with memberships and gaining new clients.

As a franchisee, you may have access to support from The Bar Method corporate team no matter how long you have been with the franchise. You will have guidance throughout the process of getting started; you can even receive support and guidance as you try to grow your business.

How To Open a The Bar Method Franchise

To be part of The Bar Method team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask The Bar Method team questions. If your net worth matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a The Bar Method franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

If you decide to be a part of The Bar Method team, that is when you will begin your training. The first part of the training will take a few days to complete at company headquarters in Woodbury, Minnesota. After that, you will go to your location and continue training for a couple of months thereafter.