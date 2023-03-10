Signing out of account, Standby...
The Bar Method workout was developed by instructors who wanted a safe, smart, and personal workout. Under the guidance of physical therapists, the instructors came up with a safe workout for students with a wide range of abilities.
The Bar Method works to bring workout studios to the busy city or quiet suburban communities. The franchise focuses on helping female franchisees pursue their passions while making a difference in the students' lives that come to the studio.
The company was founded in 2001 and began franchising in 2008.
Why You May Want to Start a The Bar Method Franchise
The Bar Method has already spread across the U.S. and Canada. This may give franchisees a strong name to support them in their venture.
The Bar Method trains both the franchisees and the instructors. The in-person training sharpens the franchisee's and instructor's teaching skills. But the training does not end there; after opening your studio, you will have regular conference calls, receive teaching notes, and hold additional coaching opportunities.
Additionally, all franchisees are welcome to attend the annual The Bar Method conference. Team members from headquarters, which is located in Woodbury, Minnesota, and all franchise locations share, network, support, and inspire each other at the conference.
What Might Make The Bar Method a Good Choice?
Through The Bar Method, you may have the opportunity to open more than one studio. You will likely not be limited to just one location. So long as you meet the financing qualifications, you can grow to open more than one location after opening your first. You can also have multiple revenue streams by selling individual classes as well as The Bar Method apparel in the Bar Method Shop. These revenue streams may work in conjunction with memberships and gaining new clients.
As a franchisee, you may have access to support from The Bar Method corporate team no matter how long you have been with the franchise. You will have guidance throughout the process of getting started; you can even receive support and guidance as you try to grow your business.
How To Open a The Bar Method Franchise
To be part of The Bar Method team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask The Bar Method team questions. If your net worth matches the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a The Bar Method franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
If you decide to be a part of The Bar Method team, that is when you will begin your training. The first part of the training will take a few days to complete at company headquarters in Woodbury, Minnesota. After that, you will go to your location and continue training for a couple of months thereafter.
Company Overview
About The Bar Method
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Barre Fitness, Fitness , Personal-Care Businesses
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Self Esteem Brands
- Leadership
- Chuck Runyon, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
111 Weir Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 380
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 85 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Bar Method franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $42,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $237,559 - $499,869
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $160,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Bar Method has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 33 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Bar Method? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
