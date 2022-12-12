Barrio Burrito Bar

Mexican food
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$419K - $753K
Units as of 2024
328 Increase 114.4% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Barrio Burrito Bar

Industry Food
Related Categories Mexican Food, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2005
Parent Company BurritoBar USA Inc.
Leadership Alex Shtein, President
Corporate Address 1120 Finch Ave. W., #301
North York, ON M3J 3H7
Social Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2009 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ 50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 328 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Barrio Burrito Bar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$25,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$418,620 - $753,200
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$125,000 - $150,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1.5%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Barrio Burrito Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 88 hours
Classroom Training 32 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Barrio Burrito Bar.

Buttered Biscuit, The

description
Breakfast food trailers

Movita Juice Bar

description
Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, functional beverages

Angry Crab Shack

description
Seafood boil restaurants

Travelin' Tom's Coffee

description
Coffee and beverages

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

International Franchise Association Pushes Back on Franchise Regulation

The IFA has formally called on the Federal Trade Commission to shift its focus away from increased regulation of the franchise business model, arguing that the commission's recent actions exceed its authority.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The Customer Is Always Worth Listening to, But Proving You're Right Can Backfire

When approaching a customer who may be mistaken, sensitivity is critical — and the language we choose is vital.

By Ray Titus
Franchise

Having Trouble Sleeping? Listen to Some 'Kentucky Fried Chicken Rain' ASMR.

This collaboration introduces soundscapes on Hatch devices that feature gentle "fried chicken rain sounds" meant to evoke the soothing sound of fried chicken sizzling in oil.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

Taco Bell's New Decades Menu Brings Back Nostalgic Discontinued Menu Items — Here's What's Making a Comeback

The Decades Menu comes at a time when retro branding and nostalgia marketing are on the rise, especially among brands with devoted customer bases.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

The McRib Is Back, But Only at Select McDonald's — Here's Where to Find It

This scarcity is nothing new. In 2022, McDonald's announced a "Farewell Tour" for the McRib, suggesting that it might be the last time customers could get their hands on it.

By Carl Stoffers
Franchise

ComForCare Franchises Make a Profound Difference in the Lives of Older Adults

With the demand for senior care rapidly expanding, a ComForCare franchise offers a rewarding opportunity to enhance the quality of life of seniors in your community.

By Matthew Goldstein
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing