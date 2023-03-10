Baymont by Wyndham

Baymont by Wyndham

Hotels
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#320 Ranked #225 last year
Initial investment
$176K - $8.8M
Units as of 2022
513 0.0% over 3 years
Baymont by Wyndham is a hotel brand that is part of the Wyndham Hotel & Resorts group. More than 515 of these franchises are independently owned by individuals who enter into franchise agreements with the parent company. These franchises are spread across the United States and Canada.

Since its founding in 1974, Baymont by Wyndham has offered various hospitality services. Their lodging facility may be a favorite for travelers. Baymont by Wyndham accommodates those traveling for business as well as those traveling for fun. They typically offer a continental breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, fitness gyms, and conference rooms.

Why You May Want to Start a Baymont by Wyndham Franchise

When looking to start a hotel franchise, you may have to consider the starting capital and franchise fee. Baymont by Wyndham has partnered with financial institutions and other investors to help provide financial covers for your franchise. These institutions may assist with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.

Baymont by Wyndham might offer training workshops to those interested in establishing their own Baymont by Wyndham franchise. They also may help you set up a hotel website, advertising, and security services.

What Might Make Baymont by Wyndham a Good Choice?

Baymont by Wyndham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points are broken down in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Opening a Baymont by Wyndham franchise to start could be a service to your community. They strive to be recognized across the U.S. for their high-level facilities, excellent hospitality, and occasional deals. Some of the deals give customers a chance to win cash prizes. 

Baymont by Wyndham franchises are usually closer to more citizens across the United States than other hotel brands, which has won them the name 'The Hotel Next Door. '

How to Start a Baymont by Wyndham Franchise 

To be part of the Baymont by Wyndham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

Before finalizing the startup, you'll usually be trained for a few dozen hours to get on-the-job coaching. Baymont by Wyndham offers regional workshops and property training to their franchisees. You are usually required to attend classroom instruction for several days, during which you can familiarize yourself with the business. After these steps, you'll likely be ready to open your Baymont by Wyndham franchise.

If you plan on venturing into a hospitality business, Baymont by Wyndham is one of the available options. The Baymont by Wyndham team will likely be with you every step of the way. So, come on in and make yourself comfortable with a Baymont by Wyndham franchise.

Company Overview

About Baymont by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1974
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1987 (36 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, South America

# of Units
513 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Baymont by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$26,000
Initial Investment
$176,499 - $8,819,125
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Baymont by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Baymont by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Baymont by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Baymont by Wyndham ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #320 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

