- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#320 Ranked #225 last year
- Initial investment
-
$176K - $8.8M
- Units as of 2022
-
513 0.0% over 3 years
Baymont by Wyndham is a hotel brand that is part of the Wyndham Hotel & Resorts group. More than 515 of these franchises are independently owned by individuals who enter into franchise agreements with the parent company. These franchises are spread across the United States and Canada.
Since its founding in 1974, Baymont by Wyndham has offered various hospitality services. Their lodging facility may be a favorite for travelers. Baymont by Wyndham accommodates those traveling for business as well as those traveling for fun. They typically offer a continental breakfast, free Wi-Fi, a swimming pool, fitness gyms, and conference rooms.
Why You May Want to Start a Baymont by Wyndham Franchise
When looking to start a hotel franchise, you may have to consider the starting capital and franchise fee. Baymont by Wyndham has partnered with financial institutions and other investors to help provide financial covers for your franchise. These institutions may assist with the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, and inventory.
Baymont by Wyndham might offer training workshops to those interested in establishing their own Baymont by Wyndham franchise. They also may help you set up a hotel website, advertising, and security services.
What Might Make Baymont by Wyndham a Good Choice?
Baymont by Wyndham has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points. These points are broken down in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
Opening a Baymont by Wyndham franchise to start could be a service to your community. They strive to be recognized across the U.S. for their high-level facilities, excellent hospitality, and occasional deals. Some of the deals give customers a chance to win cash prizes.
Baymont by Wyndham franchises are usually closer to more citizens across the United States than other hotel brands, which has won them the name 'The Hotel Next Door. '
How to Start a Baymont by Wyndham Franchise
To be part of the Baymont by Wyndham team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
Before finalizing the startup, you'll usually be trained for a few dozen hours to get on-the-job coaching. Baymont by Wyndham offers regional workshops and property training to their franchisees. You are usually required to attend classroom instruction for several days, during which you can familiarize yourself with the business. After these steps, you'll likely be ready to open your Baymont by Wyndham franchise.
If you plan on venturing into a hospitality business, Baymont by Wyndham is one of the available options. The Baymont by Wyndham team will likely be with you every step of the way. So, come on in and make yourself comfortable with a Baymont by Wyndham franchise.
Company Overview
About Baymont by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1974
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1987 (36 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Central America, South America
- # of Units
- 513 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Baymont by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $26,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $176,499 - $8,819,125
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Baymont by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Baymont by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
