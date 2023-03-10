Ben & Jerry's
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#164 Ranked #112 last year
Initial investment
$152K - $565K
Units as of 2022
583 5% over 3 years
Chill out and enjoy the coolest treat! Ben & Jerry's is an ice-cream franchise that was started in 1978. They sell tasty ice cream, sundaes, frozen yogurt, shakes, smoothies, and sorbet flavors. The goal is for each scoop of these products to take the customer on a sweet journey. Aside from running ice cream shops, Ben & Jerry’s provides ice cream catering services and makes ice cream cakes.

Why You May Want to Start a Ben & Jerry's Franchise

Ben & Jerry's is a well-known brand and may be a favorite for many. You can leverage the brand when you operate a franchise. Part of the mission for Ben & Jerry's is to achieve sustainable economic growth. Therefore, by partnering with them, it may be possible to experience growth in your local community. 

Through processes including manufacturing, ingredient sourcing, and purchasing, the Ben & Jerry's team makes decisions that positively impact their franchises in an effort to help their franchisees. They want everyone from farmers and suppliers to customers and employees to walk away smiling.

What Might Make a Ben & Jerry's Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Ben & Jerry's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees may also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Be aware that Ben & Jerry's does not negotiate leases or provide in-house financing for anything outside of the franchise fee. However, they have partnered with third-party sources that may help you finance startup costs, equipment finance, inventory finance, and payroll for your franchise. They also will likely provide all the support you need to find your footing. They expect you to be engaged in your business and active in daily operations to brand activation and public outreach.

How To Open a Ben & Jerry's Franchise

If you meet the qualifications and are ready to bring the Ben & Jerry's flavors to your community, you can likely open a franchise in less than a couple of months. The process starts with submitting the initial inquiry form. After this, you will likely be given access to their franchise learning center. If your form is reviewed and you are deemed to be a good fit, you may have an introductory call. Then, you can complete the application package. Next, you can review and discuss the Franchise Disclosure Document with a representative. You may also have the opportunity to interact with other franchisees to get a feel for how the business operates. 

As you decide if opening a Ben & Jerry's franchise is the right opportunity for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ben & Jerry's franchise would do well in your community. If there are multiple other ice cream businesses in your area, then you may want to reconsider the location in terms of opening a Ben & Jerry’s franchise.

After your location is approved, you can add a little sweetness to everyone who walks through your doors with the newest Ben & Jerry's franchise.

Company Overview

About Ben & Jerry's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream, Ices
Founded
1978
Parent Company
Ben & Jerry's Homemade Inc.
Leadership
Matthew McCarthy, CEO
Corporate Address
530 Community Dr.
South Burlington, VT 05403
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1981 (42 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Europe (Western)

# of Units
583 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ben & Jerry's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$16,000 - $37,000
Initial Investment
$152,200 - $565,300
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
33.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ben & Jerry's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Ben & Jerry's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #164 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #38 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #3 in Ice Cream in 2022

Top Food Franchises

