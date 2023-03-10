Ben's Barketplace

Pet health-food stores
Initial investment
$190K - $351K
Units as of 2021
Ben’s Barketplace is a dog and cat health food store opened in 2005 by Brad and Sally Romero. The Romero duo has almost 20 years of expertise in K9 law enforcement and has striven to translate their love of animals into a growing business. 

Ben’s Barketplace’s main mission is to provide a healthy diet to dogs and cats, supplying only top-of-the-line products they consider to be safe and superior.

Ben’s Barketplace sells over 80 brands of cat and dog food in their store to go along with other products that include collars, leashes, and toys. They also may offer nutritional consultations with experts and have a self-service dog wash inside the store.

Why You May Want to Start a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise

The ideal Ben’s Barketplace franchisee is someone who enjoys working with animals and is concerned about their nutrition. Previous experience in pet care is not necessary to open a Ben’s Barketplace franchise, though business and management experience may be beneficial as you operate your location. 

Ben’s Barketplace may provide new franchisees with:

  • Many hours of on-the-job training

  • Several dozen hours of classroom training

  • Online support

  • Field operation guides

  • A franchisee intranet platform

  • Vast marketing support supplying national and regional media advertising

  • Website development

Ben’s Barketplace has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, equipment, payroll, and accounts receivable for qualified franchisees.

What Might Make a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Ben’s Barketplace franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of Ben’s Barketplace team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise

Ben’s Barketplace is currently looking for new franchisees all over the United States. When opening a franchise location, you will need several employees to run a Ben’s Barketplace franchise, with the ability to hire more staff as you grow your location. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ben’s Barketplace, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ben’s Barketplace franchising team any questions you may have.

As you decide if opening a Ben’s Barketplace franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ben’s Barketplace franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Ben's Barketplace

Industry
Pets
Related Categories
Pet Stores, Pet Care, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
2005
Parent Company
Ben's Barketplace
Leadership
Brad Romero, President
Corporate Address
701 Pleasant Grove Blvd., #120
Roseville, CA 95678
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Oregon

# of Units
5 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ben's Barketplace franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$189,800 - $350,500
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$70,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2-1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ben's Barketplace has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-3
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Interested in ownership opportunities like Ben's Barketplace? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
