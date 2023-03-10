Ben’s Barketplace is a dog and cat health food store opened in 2005 by Brad and Sally Romero. The Romero duo has almost 20 years of expertise in K9 law enforcement and has striven to translate their love of animals into a growing business.

Ben’s Barketplace’s main mission is to provide a healthy diet to dogs and cats, supplying only top-of-the-line products they consider to be safe and superior.

Ben’s Barketplace sells over 80 brands of cat and dog food in their store to go along with other products that include collars, leashes, and toys. They also may offer nutritional consultations with experts and have a self-service dog wash inside the store.

Why You May Want to Start a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise

The ideal Ben’s Barketplace franchisee is someone who enjoys working with animals and is concerned about their nutrition. Previous experience in pet care is not necessary to open a Ben’s Barketplace franchise, though business and management experience may be beneficial as you operate your location.

Ben’s Barketplace may provide new franchisees with:

Many hours of on-the-job training

Several dozen hours of classroom training

Online support

Field operation guides

A franchisee intranet platform

Vast marketing support supplying national and regional media advertising

Website development

Ben’s Barketplace has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may offer help covering the costs of the franchise fee, startup, inventory, equipment, payroll, and accounts receivable for qualified franchisees.

What Might Make a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Ben’s Barketplace franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of Ben’s Barketplace team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Ben’s Barketplace Franchise

Ben’s Barketplace is currently looking for new franchisees all over the United States. When opening a franchise location, you will need several employees to run a Ben’s Barketplace franchise, with the ability to hire more staff as you grow your location.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ben’s Barketplace, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Ben’s Barketplace franchising team any questions you may have.

As you decide if opening a Ben’s Barketplace franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ben’s Barketplace franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.