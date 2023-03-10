Ben's Soft Pretzels is an American heartland business that was founded in 2008 by three entrepreneurs who were passionate about great-tasting food. Elizabeth Miller, Benjamin Miller, and Scott Jones opened their first bakery at the Concord mall in Elkhart, Indiana. They offer Amish-inspired soft pretzels that are jumbo-sized and have a crave-inducing gourmet taste.

The Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise headquarters are in Elkhart, Indiana. Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has grown to over 50 franchises spread across the U.S. This franchise is a well-known player in the soft pretzels market and offers a quick-serve business model. The perfect candidate for a Ben's Soft Pretzels franchisee is a dedicated person, preferably with business experience, who yearns to offer customer satisfaction while operating their business.

Why You May Want to Start a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise

As a franchisee, you'll offer a delicious product whose quality and taste are key selling points. Your Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise location will adopt a simple but effective business model complemented by cutting-edge hardware you'll receive through your training.

Ben's Soft Pretzels franchises offer consumers baking that's Amish-inspired and made fresh, on-site daily. Infused with imported German salt, these hand-rolled pretzels are not only twice the size of ordinary pretzels, but they're yeast-raised and preservative-free. In addition, franchisees are expected to offer these delicious products with exceptional customer service with the secret ingredient: love.

What Might Make a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees have the option to open a traditional store or a mobile store. Each has a different investment price. To be part of Ben's Soft Pretzels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

A Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise is an all-season business and has a unique product with little market competition. For this enterprise, you'll manage a staff size dependent on your location and the space available in your shop. Franchisees benefit from training in business operations, including how to make the products. You'll receive multiple days of training at Ben's Soft Pretzels University, another several days of in-store training, and continuous education to keep you updated on the business.

How To Open a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise

To find out more information on opening a Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise, you must first submit a franchise inquiry form. You may then receive a copy of the company's Franchise Disclosure Document to review the brand and the franchising process.

After reviewing your application, you may receive initial contact from a franchise development team member. This individual will be your point person through discovery day, training, site selection, lease negotiations, and opening day for your location. In addition, Ben's Soft Pretzels stands alongside your business with its fine-tuned marketing plan that helps connect with your customers, community leaders, and influencers around your bakery.