Ben's Soft Pretzels
Initial investment
$81K - $340K
Units as of 2020
64 23% over 3 years
Ben's Soft Pretzels is an American heartland business that was founded in 2008 by three entrepreneurs who were passionate about great-tasting food. Elizabeth Miller, Benjamin Miller, and Scott Jones opened their first bakery at the Concord mall in Elkhart, Indiana. They offer Amish-inspired soft pretzels that are jumbo-sized and have a crave-inducing gourmet taste.

The Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise headquarters are in Elkhart, Indiana. Since beginning to franchise in 2013, Ben’s Soft Pretzels has grown to over 50 franchises spread across the U.S. This franchise is a well-known player in the soft pretzels market and offers a quick-serve business model. The perfect candidate for a Ben's Soft Pretzels franchisee is a dedicated person, preferably with business experience, who yearns to offer customer satisfaction while operating their business.

Why You May Want to Start a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise

As a franchisee, you'll offer a delicious product whose quality and taste are key selling points. Your Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise location will adopt a simple but effective business model complemented by cutting-edge hardware you'll receive through your training.

Ben's Soft Pretzels franchises offer consumers baking that's Amish-inspired and made fresh, on-site daily. Infused with imported German salt, these hand-rolled pretzels are not only twice the size of ordinary pretzels, but they're yeast-raised and preservative-free. In addition, franchisees are expected to offer these delicious products with exceptional customer service with the secret ingredient: love.

What Might Make a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees have the option to open a traditional store or a mobile store. Each has a different investment price. To be part of Ben's Soft Pretzels team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the franchise's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

A Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise is an all-season business and has a unique product with little market competition. For this enterprise, you'll manage a staff size dependent on your location and the space available in your shop. Franchisees benefit from training in business operations, including how to make the products. You'll receive multiple days of training at Ben's Soft Pretzels University, another several days of in-store training, and continuous education to keep you updated on the business.

How To Open a Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchise

To find out more information on opening a Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise, you must first submit a franchise inquiry form. You may then receive a copy of the company's Franchise Disclosure Document to review the brand and the franchising process. 

After reviewing your application, you may receive initial contact from a franchise development team member. This individual will be your point person through discovery day, training, site selection, lease negotiations, and opening day for your location. In addition, Ben's Soft Pretzels stands alongside your business with its fine-tuned marketing plan that helps connect with your customers, community leaders, and influencers around your bakery.

Company Overview

About Ben's Soft Pretzels

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Baked Goods, Pretzels, Baked Goods
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Ben's Soft Pretzels Franchising Corp.
Leadership
Scott Jones, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
2840 Lillian Ave.
Elkhart, IN 46514
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions:

# of Units
64 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ben's Soft Pretzels franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$81,000 - $339,500
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $5,000,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ben's Soft Pretzels has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
39 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Ben's Soft Pretzels landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Request Info

Learn More

Request Info

Learn More

