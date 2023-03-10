Investing in a home is one of the most significant financial decisions an individual or family will make, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate understands this. As a company, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate provides clients with professional help as they search for their perfect place.

Founded in 2008, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate entered the real estate market with a vision for a great future. With a passion for real estate, the brand may have grown as a trusted source of inspiration and an equipped partner for all home-related needs. By 2018, the brand ventured overseas, launching in Australia.

There are over 350 Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchises in the United States to go along with more than a dozen international locations.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate may reward its clientele with expertise, data, and experience by offering real estate assistance to both buyers and sellers.

Why You May Want to Start a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise

Throughout its existence, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has guided homeowners through the tricky processes of buying and selling property. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate believes it is a brand name that commands trust and offers an impressive track record for anyone looking for open doors.

If you have a passion for helping people find a place they can call home, then you may be in your comfort zone on the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team. As part of the team, you can take advantage of a powerful global brand to make connections and grow.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that may set Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate apart from others is its ability to become a reliable partner. After the initial selling or purchasing of property, the team keeps in touch with customers. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate strives to go above and beyond by updating customers with design trends, data on market conditions, and reliable assistance.

To be part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise

Once you secure approval to open your own Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise, you’ll participate in a franchise training program. Training covers various real estate-related aspects, including client management, sales, social media, and communication skills. The brand also offers fundamental support to help you overcome barriers in the market.

Opening a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.