2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#443 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$32K - $448K
Units as of 2022
-
413 14.1% over 3 years
Investing in a home is one of the most significant financial decisions an individual or family will make, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate understands this. As a company, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate provides clients with professional help as they search for their perfect place.
Founded in 2008, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate entered the real estate market with a vision for a great future. With a passion for real estate, the brand may have grown as a trusted source of inspiration and an equipped partner for all home-related needs. By 2018, the brand ventured overseas, launching in Australia.
There are over 350 Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchises in the United States to go along with more than a dozen international locations.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate may reward its clientele with expertise, data, and experience by offering real estate assistance to both buyers and sellers.
Why You May Want to Start a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise
Throughout its existence, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has guided homeowners through the tricky processes of buying and selling property. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate believes it is a brand name that commands trust and offers an impressive track record for anyone looking for open doors.
If you have a passion for helping people find a place they can call home, then you may be in your comfort zone on the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team. As part of the team, you can take advantage of a powerful global brand to make connections and grow.
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?
One thing that may set Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate apart from others is its ability to become a reliable partner. After the initial selling or purchasing of property, the team keeps in touch with customers. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate strives to go above and beyond by updating customers with design trends, data on market conditions, and reliable assistance.
To be part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise
Once you secure approval to open your own Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise, you’ll participate in a franchise training program. Training covers various real estate-related aspects, including client management, sales, social media, and communication skills. The brand also offers fundamental support to help you overcome barriers in the market.
Opening a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Company Overview
About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Real Estate
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
- Leadership
- Sherry Chris, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2008 (15 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 40
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 413 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $0 - $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $32,420 - $447,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- Franchise fee reduced or waived
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 26.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
