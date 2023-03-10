Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Real estate
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#443 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$32K - $448K
Units as of 2022
413 14.1% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Investing in a home is one of the most significant financial decisions an individual or family will make, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate understands this. As a company, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate provides clients with professional help as they search for their perfect place.

Founded in 2008, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate entered the real estate market with a vision for a great future. With a passion for real estate, the brand may have grown as a trusted source of inspiration and an equipped partner for all home-related needs. By 2018, the brand ventured overseas, launching in Australia.

There are over 350 Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchises in the United States to go along with more than a dozen international locations.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate may reward its clientele with expertise, data, and experience by offering real estate assistance to both buyers and sellers.

Why You May Want to Start a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise

Throughout its existence, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has guided homeowners through the tricky processes of buying and selling property. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate believes it is a brand name that commands trust and offers an impressive track record for anyone looking for open doors.

If you have a passion for helping people find a place they can call home, then you may be in your comfort zone on the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team. As part of the team, you can take advantage of a powerful global brand to make connections and grow.  

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

One thing that may set Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate apart from others is its ability to become a reliable partner. After the initial selling or purchasing of property, the team keeps in touch with customers. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate strives to go above and beyond by updating customers with design trends, data on market conditions, and reliable assistance.

To be part of the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Franchise

Once you secure approval to open your own Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise, you’ll participate in a franchise training program. Training covers various real estate-related aspects, including client management, sales, social media, and communication skills. The brand also offers fundamental support to help you overcome barriers in the market.

Opening a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Leadership
Sherry Chris, President & CEO
Corporate Address
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2008 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ
40
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
413 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$32,420 - $447,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee reduced or waived
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
26.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #443 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #82 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More

Custom garment decorating
Request Info

AKT

Dance cardio and strength fitness studios
Request Info

Realty One Group

Real estate
Ranked #63
Learn More

Tide Cleaners

Dry cleaning
Ranked #76
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing