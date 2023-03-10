Black Rock Bar & Grill

Black Rock Bar & Grill

Hot-rock-cooking restaurants
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$1.5M - $3M
Units as of 2021
16 23.1% over 3 years
The Black Rock Bar & Grill is a novel culinary experience founded on the love of food, family recipes, and hot volcanic rock. Founded by Lonny Morganroth in 2010, the primary offerings have grown to include a range of culinary offerings. 

Customers can now order various appetizers, fresh salads, burger creations, and land and sea offerings. Their signature dining experience is the sizzling black rock items served on a 755 degree volcanic stone. They specialize in the certified Angus beef steaks served on this hot rock.

Customers may quench their thirst with the Black Rock Bar & Grill's 15+ craft beers on tap, signature cocktails, and wines. Since beginning to franchise in 2014, Black Rock Bar & Grill has expanded from its home state of Michigan into Ohio, Florida, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a Black Rock Bar & Grill Franchise

If you are a hardworking and dedicated person passionate about providing unique culinary experiences, then opening a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchise may be for you. This franchise may be ideal for people who believe in the value of community and providing a quality dining experience to them.

Opening a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Black Rock Bar & Grill Franchise a Good Choice?

The Black Rock Bar & Grill business model allows the customer to do the cooking to their satisfaction on a 755 degree volcanic stone at their table. There may be fewer food rejections this way. Also, this model may allow the franchisee to keep a lean kitchen staff, potentially resulting in lower overhead costs.

To be part of the Black Rock Bar & Grill team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How to Open a Black Rock Bar & Grill Franchise

As you decide if opening a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, it is crucial that you perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Black Rock Bar & Grill franchising team questions. 

As a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchisee, you will receive a turnkey business model that may set you off on the right foot.

Company Overview

About Black Rock Bar & Grill

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants, Seafood Restaurants, Steakhouses
Founded
2010
Leadership
Lonny Morganroth, CEO
Corporate Address
30553 S. Wixom Rd., #300
Wixom, MI 48393
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
16 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Black Rock Bar & Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$1,519,940 - $2,957,625
Net Worth Requirement
$3,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Black Rock Bar & Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
163 hours
Classroom Training
43 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
