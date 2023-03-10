bluefrog Plumbing + Drain

Plumbing and drain services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$138K - $324K
Units as of 2022
36 227.3% over 3 years
Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain is a plumbing repair and installation franchise founded in 2013 in Waco, Texas, where it remains headquartered today. Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain offers residential, commercial, and emergency plumbing expertise through its team of certified plumbers. 

Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain believes it has built a reputation for being a customer-oriented plumbing service, even developing a scheme that offers specific features and benefits to its patrons. Under the BFPAD Proactive Protection Program, members will get priority service based on whether or not the case is an emergency. They will also receive exclusive discounts and free yearly plumbing evaluations as well as other services. 

Why You May Want To Start a Bluefrog Plumbing + Drain Franchise

If you are a people person and enjoy making a positive difference in customers’ lives, a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise might be for you. The company is client-centered and striving to grow. This proven business model is designed for efficiency, which means you may be able to start running your franchise quickly. 

While plumbing is a complicated task that requires extensive knowledge, skills, and experience, you do not need any of those to become a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchisee. The company’s systems and process team ensure that the technical essentials are taken care of while running your business. 

What Might Make a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

When considering how successful your bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise can become, consider that the plumbing industry is a large one, generating billions of dollars yearly. Some qualified franchisees may also have access to financing to help cover costs like the franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, equipment, accounts receivable, and payroll. Nonetheless, you should meet baseline requirements, as with any other franchise opportunity.  

How To Open a bluefrog Plumbing Franchise

To be part of the bluefrog Plumbing + Drain team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bluefrog Plumbing franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About bluefrog Plumbing + Drain

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Stellar Service Brands
Leadership
Danielle Wright, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
2929 Carlisle St
Dallas, TX 75204
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
36 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a bluefrog Plumbing + Drain franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,900
Initial Investment
$137,789 - $323,589
Net Worth Requirement
$175,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
$7,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
bluefrog Plumbing + Drain has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
3-4
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
