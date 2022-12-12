Bowie Barker

Pet grooming
Initial investment
$315K - $618K
Units as of 2025
6 Increase 500.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Bowie Barker

Founded 2022
Parent Company Post Investment Group
Leadership Michelle Sandonato, Co-Founder
Corporate Address 9242 Beverly Blvd., #300
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Social Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ 7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 6 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bowie Barker franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$40,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$315,250 - $618,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$750,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$200,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
6%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Bowie Barker has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 68 hours
Classroom Training 53.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
