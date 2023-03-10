Brass Tap

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$781K - $1.3M
Units as of 2020
41 12% over 3 years
Founded in 2007 and beginning to franchise in 2010, Brass Tap strives to offer exemplary services in different categories. Brass Tap may be more than an ordinary beer franchise. They offer in-house barrel-aged bourbons, handcrafted cocktails, craft beers, water faucets, and more.

The company offers various franchise opportunities, with each franchisee occupying a particular niche, and the company continues to look to build franchises throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Brass Tap Franchise

Brass Tap utilizes franchise advisors; the brand will provide this service for free from start to finish during the franchising process. Brass Tap also offers training to help get you on your feet. You will be required to attend multiple dozens of hours of on-the-job training and a classroom training of about slightly more than one dozen hours. Franchisees may need to complete an additional training multi-hour session at corporate before starting their franchise location.

To ensure that there is a reduction in the challenges you might face, Brass Tap has an ongoing support plan which includes purchasing co-ops, field operations, lease negotiations, online support, security and safety procedures, meetings, proprietary software, franchisee intranet platform, newsletter, site selection, and toll-free line. Their marketing support plans include co-op advertising, website development, ad templates, loyalty program app, email marketing, regional advertising, social media, and search engine optimization.

Although there's no mobile unit applicable to this franchise, absentee ownership is allowed with an exclusive territory available. With an exclusive territory, no other Brass Tap franchisee is permitted to operate in your jurisdiction. In addition, there are only several employees needed to run the business, making it easier to manage.

What Might Make a Brass Tap a Good Choice

Brass Tap has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times. The ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Brass Tap team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

If you open a Brass Tap franchise, a franchise agreement is typically good for ten years, and you may renew the agreement after that for an additional time frame. 

How To Start a Brass Tap Franchise

As you make your decision to open a Brass Tap franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Brass Tap franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Becoming a Brass Tap franchisee is relatively simple; start by submitting a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the franchising process. 

Soon, you may find yourself owning and operating your very own Brass Tap franchise.

Company Overview

About Brass Tap

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Sports Bars/Pubs, Miscellaneous Full-Service Restaurants
Founded
2008
Parent Company
FSC Franchise Co.
Leadership
Chris Elliott, CEO
Corporate Address
5660 W. Cypress St.
Tampa, FL 33607
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
35
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
41 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Brass Tap franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$37,500
Initial Investment
$780,925 - $1,318,525
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Brass Tap has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Brass Tap landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

