Mary Ann Stallings, founder of Bridge to Better Living, was constantly around retirement communities from a young age. She often visited her grandfather and noticed those who did not have visitors in the community. Her grandmother ended up in the same retirement community, but they could not meet her needs, causing Stalling to think even harder.

Stallings continued to notice how difficult it was to find the right retirement community as her husband’s parents, her own parents, an aunt, an uncle, and a friend ended up needing to transition to a retirement community themselves, or find a community for a loved one.

In 2010, Stallings decided to start Bridge to Better Living. She wanted to help clients select the best retirement community for themselves and their loved ones. Stallings started franchising the company in 2019.

Why You May Want To Start a Bridge to Better Living Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Bridge to Better Living is compassionate and personable. Franchisees are expected to build relationships with clients, their loved ones, and retirement communities. Franchisees may also need excellent organizational skills and the ability to pay attention to even the smallest detail.

Bridge to Better Living is designed to do the leg work for their clients. Bridge to Better Living franchises will do all the research, make tour appointments, and even arrange transportation if needed. They should also put together a comparison of all the retirement communities if the client requests it.

Franchisees are not expected to keep all the information about retirement communities on their own computer. Bridge to Better Living has an extensive database that keeps information in one place and organized. However, franchisees are expected to help keep it up to date.

Bridge to Better Living may allow for absentee ownership, meaning that a franchisee could hire someone else to run their business while they operate from afar.

What Might Make a Bridge to Better Living Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Bridge to Better Living team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Bridge to Better Living has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet the qualifications.

How to Open a Bridge to Better Living Franchise

Franchisees should do extensive research before deciding if opening a Bridge to Better Living franchise is the right decision for them. This research should include potential office locations, competition in the area, community interest, and more. Franchisees should also write down questions they need to be answered by the management team.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Bridge to Better Living brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.