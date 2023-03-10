Bridge to Better Living

Senior relocation referral services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$99K - $129K
Units as of 2020
2 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mary Ann Stallings, founder of Bridge to Better Living, was constantly around retirement communities from a young age. She often visited her grandfather and noticed those who did not have visitors in the community. Her grandmother ended up in the same retirement community, but they could not meet her needs, causing Stalling to think even harder.

Stallings continued to notice how difficult it was to find the right retirement community as her husband’s parents, her own parents, an aunt, an uncle, and a friend ended up needing to transition to a retirement community themselves, or find a community for a loved one.

In 2010, Stallings decided to start Bridge to Better Living. She wanted to help clients select the best retirement community for themselves and their loved ones. Stallings started franchising the company in 2019.

Why You May Want To Start a Bridge to Better Living Franchise

The ideal franchisee for Bridge to Better Living is compassionate and personable. Franchisees are expected to build relationships with clients, their loved ones, and retirement communities. Franchisees may also need excellent organizational skills and the ability to pay attention to even the smallest detail. 

Bridge to Better Living is designed to do the leg work for their clients. Bridge to Better Living franchises will do all the research, make tour appointments, and even arrange transportation if needed. They should also put together a comparison of all the retirement communities if the client requests it.

Franchisees are not expected to keep all the information about retirement communities on their own computer. Bridge to Better Living has an extensive database that keeps information in one place and organized. However, franchisees are expected to help keep it up to date.

Bridge to Better Living may allow for absentee ownership, meaning that a franchisee could hire someone else to run their business while they operate from afar.

What Might Make a Bridge to Better Living Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Bridge to Better Living team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Bridge to Better Living has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you meet the qualifications.

How to Open a Bridge to Better Living Franchise

Franchisees should do extensive research before deciding if opening a Bridge to Better Living franchise is the right decision for them. This research should include potential office locations, competition in the area, community interest, and more. Franchisees should also write down questions they need to be answered by the management team.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Bridge to Better Living brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, and research. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bridge to Better Living

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2010
Corporate Address
4230 Pioneer Woods Dr., #B
Lincoln, NB 68506
Social
Facebook

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bridge to Better Living franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,000
Initial Investment
$99,000 - $129,250
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bridge to Better Living has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
22 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Bridge to Better Living? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bridge to Better Living.

Great Clips

Hair salons
Ranked #23
Request Info

Two Men and a Truck

Moving, storage, and junk removal services
Ranked #111
Request Info

Crunch

Fitness centers
Ranked #43
Learn More

Rumble

Boxing fitness studios
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing