Built Custom Burgers

Built Custom Burgers

Build-your-own burgers
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$433K - $882K
Units as of 2021
7
Jump to Franchising Overview

Built Custom Burgers is an international burger restaurant designed to be “the fast-casual version of The Counter,” Built Custom Burgers is a place people can go to create burgers the way they like. The burgers are designed by (and for) you, from picking your meat and sauce to choosing your toppings and bun.

Built Custom Burgers has taken the possibilities of personalized burgers and turned it into a process with six steps. One of these options includes a burger in a bowl instead of the traditional sandwich-style on a bun. Built Custom Burgers believes it is as unique as its custom burgers are.

The company was founded in 2013 and began franchising the following year. Since then, Build Custom Burgers has opened several locations around the world.

Why You May Want To Start a Built Custom Burgers Franchise

Franchisees who enjoy innovation might find Built Custom Burgers to be a good franchise option. Franchisees should be dedicated and strive for excellence, working to meet the needs of employees and customers so that everyone can enjoy brand success. Other valuable attributes for franchisees to have include integrity, decisiveness, and a good work ethic. Leadership skills are also important, as more than 15 employees are required to operate a Built Custom Burgers franchise.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Built Custom Burgers requirements. Tasks franchisees could find themselves working on include hiring employees, selecting a building site, and overseeing marketing.

What Might Make a Built Custom Burgers Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Built Custom Burgers franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Built Custom Burgers franchising team questions.

How To Open a Built Custom Burgers Franchise

Franchisees aren’t left alone after they sign on for a Built Custom Burgers franchise. The franchisor offers several days of classroom training and a few weeks of on-the-job training. Built Custom Burgers also provides help with lease negotiations and grand opening operations. Franchisees also receive proprietary software, safety and security procedures, field operations, and marketing help. Marketing help comes in many forms, from a loyalty program and app to marketing.

As you decide if opening a Built Custom Burgers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Built Custom Burgers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Built Custom Burgers

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
2013
Parent Company
MTY Franchising USA Inc.
Leadership
Eric Lefebvre, CEO
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via de Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
227
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
7 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Built Custom Burgers franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$432,500 - $881,500
Net Worth Requirement
$800,000 - $2,000,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000 - $2,000,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Built Custom Burgers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Built Custom Burgers? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Built Custom Burgers.

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing