Built Custom Burgers is an international burger restaurant designed to be “the fast-casual version of The Counter,” Built Custom Burgers is a place people can go to create burgers the way they like. The burgers are designed by (and for) you, from picking your meat and sauce to choosing your toppings and bun.

Built Custom Burgers has taken the possibilities of personalized burgers and turned it into a process with six steps. One of these options includes a burger in a bowl instead of the traditional sandwich-style on a bun. Built Custom Burgers believes it is as unique as its custom burgers are.

The company was founded in 2013 and began franchising the following year. Since then, Build Custom Burgers has opened several locations around the world.

Why You May Want To Start a Built Custom Burgers Franchise

Franchisees who enjoy innovation might find Built Custom Burgers to be a good franchise option. Franchisees should be dedicated and strive for excellence, working to meet the needs of employees and customers so that everyone can enjoy brand success. Other valuable attributes for franchisees to have include integrity, decisiveness, and a good work ethic. Leadership skills are also important, as more than 15 employees are required to operate a Built Custom Burgers franchise.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Built Custom Burgers requirements. Tasks franchisees could find themselves working on include hiring employees, selecting a building site, and overseeing marketing.

What Might Make a Built Custom Burgers Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Built Custom Burgers franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Built Custom Burgers franchising team questions.

How To Open a Built Custom Burgers Franchise

Franchisees aren’t left alone after they sign on for a Built Custom Burgers franchise. The franchisor offers several days of classroom training and a few weeks of on-the-job training. Built Custom Burgers also provides help with lease negotiations and grand opening operations. Franchisees also receive proprietary software, safety and security procedures, field operations, and marketing help. Marketing help comes in many forms, from a loyalty program and app to marketing.

As you decide if opening a Built Custom Burgers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Built Custom Burgers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.