The Candy Lab

Edible arts and crafts
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$100K - $156K
Units as of 2024
2 Decrease
Company Overview

About The Candy Lab

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Art
Founded 2022
Parent Company Candy Creatives Corp
Leadership Ilyse Shapiro, Chief Confectionery Officer
Corporate Address 414 Penn Rd.
Wynnewood, PA 19096
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Australia/New Zealand, Middle East, Europe (Western), Canada, Mexico
# of Units 2 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a The Candy Lab franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$50,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$99,850 - $155,833
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
7%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing The Candy Lab has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 19-34 hours
Classroom Training 27-57 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 3
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
