CareBuilders at Home is a home care services company that provides help to people in need of assistance. Clients will include senior citizens, veterans, people with disabilities, and anyone in a condition who requires assistance.

CareBuilders at Home has been in the business since 2011 and franchising since 2012. With over 10 franchise units across the United States, CareBuilders at Home may be experiencing success, as there is hardly any shortage of folks who need help in performing everyday activities at home.

Why You May Want To Start a CareBuilders at Home Franchise

The types of services CareBuilders at Home provides are generally divided into three categories: personal care, companion and homemaker, and specialized services. Personal care includes assisting with mobility, hygiene, and medication compliance. Companion and homemaker services include preparing meals, errands, light housekeeping, travel, and more. Specialized services cater to unique needs like assisted living placement and new mom support.

CareBuilders at Home aims to fill the needs and wishes of the population that wants to age in their original homes, filled with memories. The caregivers can also accompany clients from hospitals, surgical centers, or rehab facilities to remain safe and independent. If making a difference in people's lives is your cup of tea, then opening a CareBuilders at Home franchise might be a good choice.

What Might Make a CareBuilders at Home Franchise a Good Choice?

One unique aspect of CareBuilders at Home may be the wellness program. Wellness service turns a piece of technology seniors are already familiar with, television, to an on-demand video call, potentially allowing clients to interact face-to-face with friends, family, and their CareBuilders at Home care team at the push of a button.

The virtual care platform also has additional functionalities including condition monitoring, a notifications system connected to the team of caregivers and families, and live streaming of family events with real-time communication.

To be part of the CareBuilders at Home team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. You will also need to meet the Carebuilders at Home set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a CareBuilders at Home Franchise

To be a franchisee, you don't necessarily need to have an adequate understanding of the caregiving business from the get-go. The CareBuilders at Home corporate team will provide the helping hand to help get you started on the new venture. Some provided resources include help in recruiting, training, and placing caregivers with back-office assistance.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Research the brand and your local area to see if a CareBuilders at Home franchise would do well in your community. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the CareBuilders at Home franchising team questions.