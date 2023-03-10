Since its founding in 1971, Century 21 Real Estate has worked to help independent people accomplish great things. The company has over 11,000 units worldwide, with more than 1,900 units in the United States alone.

Century 21 Real Estate helps franchisees become licensed real estate agents so that they can, in turn, help people buy and sell homes. What started as a unique company plan has become more common as other entities have followed suit in running a real estate business. Shortly before reaching its 50-year mark, the company rebranded as it sought to stay modern and continue defying mediocrity.

Why You May Want to Start a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise

Many people dream of owning a home, yet they tend to dread the idea of real estate markets and agents. The mission of Century 21 Real Estate is to "defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences." Franchisees may have the possibility of helping people find homes they will love while removing the dread that often comes with buying or selling a home.

Century 21 Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company looks for relentless go-getters who are ready to make things happen. With lots of training and support, franchisees may have access to a myriad of development tools. However, it takes the initiative of franchisees who want to learn and grow for these resources to be of any value.

What Might Make a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice?

If you love real estate and strive for excellence, this could be a great franchise opportunity. Century 21 Real Estate has worked hard to push above mediocrity, and their franchisees should do the same rather than settle for average. Franchisees must become licensed real estate agents and be ready to learn new skills and adapt to changing technology and society.

To be part of the Century 21 Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise

Century 21 Real Estate helps and supports franchisees in many ways, including with advertising, social media, and customer relationships. They work hard to keep technologies exciting and relevant to current markets.

As you decide if opening a Century 21 Real Estate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Century 21 Real Estate franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.