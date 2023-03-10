Century 21 Real Estate

Real estate
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#125 Ranked #245 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$25K - $459K
Units as of 2022
13,987 50.1% over 3 years
Since its founding in 1971, Century 21 Real Estate has worked to help independent people accomplish great things. The company has over 11,000 units worldwide, with more than 1,900 units in the United States alone. 

Century 21 Real Estate helps franchisees become licensed real estate agents so that they can, in turn, help people buy and sell homes. What started as a unique company plan has become more common as other entities have followed suit in running a real estate business. Shortly before reaching its 50-year mark, the company rebranded as it sought to stay modern and continue defying mediocrity.

Why You May Want to Start a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise

Many people dream of owning a home, yet they tend to dread the idea of real estate markets and agents. The mission of Century 21 Real Estate is to "defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences." Franchisees may have the possibility of helping people find homes they will love while removing the dread that often comes with buying or selling a home.

Century 21 Real Estate has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

The company looks for relentless go-getters who are ready to make things happen. With lots of training and support, franchisees may have access to a myriad of development tools. However, it takes the initiative of franchisees who want to learn and grow for these resources to be of any value.

What Might Make a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise a Good Choice? 

If you love real estate and strive for excellence, this could be a great franchise opportunity. Century 21 Real Estate has worked hard to push above mediocrity, and their franchisees should do the same rather than settle for average. Franchisees must become licensed real estate agents and be ready to learn new skills and adapt to changing technology and society.

To be part of the Century 21 Real Estate team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Century 21 Real Estate Franchise 

Century 21 Real Estate helps and supports franchisees in many ways, including with advertising, social media, and customer relationships. They work hard to keep technologies exciting and relevant to current markets.

As you decide if opening a Century 21 Real Estate franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Century 21 Real Estate franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Company Overview

About Century 21 Real Estate

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Anywhere Real Estate Inc.
Leadership
Mike Miedler, President & CEO
Corporate Address
175 Park Ave.
Madison, NJ 07940
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1972 (51 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
13,987 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Century 21 Real Estate franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$0 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$24,700 - $459,250
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived or reduced; startup funding of $25,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
No
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Century 21 Real Estate offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs
Third Party Financing
Century 21 Real Estate has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
46 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Century 21 Real Estate landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Century 21 Real Estate ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #125 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #2 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #10 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #45 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

