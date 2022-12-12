Chatime

Coffee and tea
Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$209K - $475K
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Company Overview

About Chatime

Industry Food
Related Categories Teas, Food: Quick Service
Founded 2004
Parent Company La Kaffa Inc Ltd
Leadership Henry Wang, Chairman & Founder
Corporate Address 6000 Sepulveda Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90230
Social LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2009 (15 years)
# of employees at HQ 20
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises in the following international regions: Africa, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, South America, Mexico

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Chatime franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$49,900
Initial Investment Information Circle
$208,600 - $475,400
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
5 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing Chatime offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing Chatime has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 58-80 hours
Classroom Training 6-8 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
