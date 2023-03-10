Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom who made chicken salad to sell in her neighborhood. However pure her intentions, the local county health department restricted her from running the business from her home kitchen.

But she wasn't going to let that hold back the Chicken Salad Chick. After launching the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, it began franchising in 2012 and has grown to offer ove 115 franchised units across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise

The Chicken Salad Chick franchise is uniquely positioned; it is the only restaurant chain specializing in homemade, fresh chicken salad in a fast-casual space. Each of their restaurants offers a wide range of sandwiches, desserts, soups, and chicken salad made with fresh, quality ingredients. The company is committed to offering more than just a delicious meal in order to keep customers coming back.

This restaurant has invested a significant amount of time and resources into bringing a welcoming experience to each guest. You can attribute most of the company’s success to its goal of providing unmatched customer service and unique menu offerings. Over the years, they have developed and refined their systems to improve efficiency and productivity in all operations. What sets this restaurant concept apart from other chicken franchisesis its simple and proven business model. Being a franchise investor with the Chicken Salad Chick franchise could be a good experience for both you and the team you work with.

What Might Make a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise a Good Choice?

By making a franchise investment with this unique company, you gain access to many resources that could help you avoid most startups' struggles. Even the best entrepreneurs face their share of challenges when opening a new business. One of the perks of becoming a franchise owner with Chicken Salad Chick is that you will not have to build a customer base from scratch.

Over the years, the brand has become popular and brought committed customers back time and again. New franchisees may also benefit from the backing of a nationally recognized brand and support from a team of experienced professionals. To open a franchise, you should be prepared to pay a franchise fee and a grand opening fee. You should also have money available in liquid capital, and new franchisees can expect to pay startup costs, as well as ongoing fees that will include a royalty fee, advertising fee, and a potential renewal fee.

How Do You Start a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise?

Once you have decided to pursue opening a franchise with Chicken Salad Chick, you can start by evaluating your area for the perfect location. Chicken Salad Chick caters to families and individuals looking for healthier meal options. Keep that in mind as you open your franchise in an area that's accessible for your target audience.

Additionally, the company officials will likely ask you to submit financial documents for approval. You can also expect the franchisor to connect you with existing franchise owners so you can ask questions about their experiences. Before long, you could officially be a franchise owner with Chicken Salad Chick.