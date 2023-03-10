Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken salads, soups, sides
Chicken Salad Chick was founded in 2008 by Stacy Brown, a stay-at-home mom who made chicken salad to sell in her neighborhood. However pure her intentions, the local county health department restricted her from running the business from her home kitchen.

But she wasn't going to let that hold back the Chicken Salad Chick. After launching the first Chicken Salad Chick restaurant, it began franchising in 2012 and has grown to offer ove 115 franchised units across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise

The Chicken Salad Chick franchise is uniquely positioned; it is the only restaurant chain specializing in homemade, fresh chicken salad in a fast-casual space. Each of their restaurants offers a wide range of sandwiches, desserts, soups, and chicken salad made with fresh, quality ingredients. The company is committed to offering more than just a delicious meal in order to keep customers coming back.

This restaurant has invested a significant amount of time and resources into bringing a welcoming experience to each guest. You can attribute most of the company’s success to its goal of providing unmatched customer service and unique menu offerings. Over the years, they have developed and refined their systems to improve efficiency and productivity in all operations. What sets this restaurant concept apart from other chicken franchisesis its simple and proven business model. Being a franchise investor with the Chicken Salad Chick franchise could be a good experience for both you and the team you work with.

What Might Make a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise a Good Choice?

By making a franchise investment with this unique company, you gain access to many resources that could help you avoid most startups' struggles. Even the best entrepreneurs face their share of challenges when opening a new business. One of the perks of becoming a franchise owner with Chicken Salad Chick is that you will not have to build a customer base from scratch.

Over the years, the brand has become popular and brought committed customers back time and again. New franchisees may also benefit from the backing of a nationally recognized brand and support from a team of experienced professionals. To open a franchise, you should be prepared to pay a franchise fee and a grand opening fee. You should also have money available in liquid capital, and new franchisees can expect to pay startup costs, as well as ongoing fees that will include a royalty fee, advertising fee, and a potential renewal fee.

How Do You Start a Chicken Salad Chick Franchise?

Once you have decided to pursue opening a franchise with Chicken Salad Chick, you can start by evaluating your area for the perfect location. Chicken Salad Chick caters to families and individuals looking for healthier meal options. Keep that in mind as you open your franchise in an area that's accessible for your target audience. 

Additionally, the company officials will likely ask you to submit financial documents for approval. You can also expect the franchisor to connect you with existing franchise owners so you can ask questions about their experiences. Before long, you could officially be a franchise owner with Chicken Salad Chick.

Company Overview

About Chicken Salad Chick

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Simply Southern Restaurant Group LLC
Leadership
Scott Deviney, President & CEO
Corporate Address
2839 Paces Ferry Rd. S.E., #500
Atlanta, GA 30339
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
220 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chicken Salad Chick franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$742,300 - $980,300
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Chicken Salad Chick has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Chicken Salad Chick landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Chicken Salad Chick ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #498 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #109 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #140 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Food

Ranked #11 in Chicken in 2022

Top Food Franchises

