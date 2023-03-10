Chop Stop
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#354 Ranked #198 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$375K - $699K
Units as of 2022
25 78.6% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Chop Stop is a California-based quick-service restaurant chain that specializes in offering creative, unique salad combinations. It also offers rice and bean bowls, as well as wraps. The franchise is built from the fast-growing concept of healthy eating and has found its niche with customers. Chop Stop has a unique, health-oriented salad menu customers can customize to their liking.

Chop Stop opened its first restaurant in California, in 2010, and began franchising in 2015. There are now over one dozen Chop Stop locations in the United States. 

Customers may rave about Chop Stop salad bowls, describing them as garden-fresh, nutritious, and filling. They are ideal for when consumers want to grab a quick, healthy bite on the go. 

Why You May Want to Start a Chop Stop Franchise

A qualified franchisee should be a healthy, nutritious foods enthusiast who can capitalize on the increasing consumers' desire for convenient but healthy meals. A franchisee must also have the minimum capital requirement and will likely have to establish the business in California, Arizona, Washington, Oregon, Utah, or Colorado. These locations have better access to corporate support services.

Chop Stop has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Chop Stop Franchise a Good Choice?

New franchises may enjoy instant brand recognition and quickly garner a customer base when they open a Chop Stop franchise. Chop Stop has minimal space requirements, only needing the capacity to store the veggies and a surface to prepare the salads. Your contractual responsibility as a franchisee would be to find a location, lease the site, hire and train your employees, and uphold the Chop Stop standards of business.

To be part of the Chop Stop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the Chop Stop requirements.

How To Open a Chop Stop Franchise

Before you open a Chop Stop franchise, check the size of your local customer base, and find a location with enough foot traffic to garner the type of business you'd hope to achieve. Also, consider the skills you would need in the workforce and whether the specific talents are locally available.

In return, Chop Stop headquarters, which is located in La Crescenta, California, may help franchisees with site selection, lease negotiation, field operations, email marketing, co-op advertising, and provide an intranet software platform. Honorably discharged veterans may receive a discount off their initial franchise fee should they qualify. 

Lastly, come prepared with any questions to ask during your initial meeting with the Chop Stop franchise representative. You may also benefit from speaking to current Chop Stop franchisees.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Chop Stop

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Salads, Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2010
Leadership
Mark Kulkis, CEO
Corporate Address
2626 Foothill Blvd., #230
La Crescenta, CA 91214
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2015 (8 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
25 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chop Stop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$375,000 - $699,000
Cash Requirement
$175,000
Veteran Incentives
Up to $10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Chop Stop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
177 hours
Classroom Training
63 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Chop Stop? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Chop Stop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Chop Stop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #354 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Award

Ranked #1 in Salads in 2021

Best of the Best
Food

Ranked #1 in Salads in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Salads Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Chop Stop.

Captain D's

Seafood
Ranked #276
Learn More

Kolache Factory

Kolaches, pastries, coffee
Ranked #372
Learn More

Dream Vacations

Travel agencies
Ranked #82
Request Info

Lendio

Small-business financing
Ranked #143
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing