Cinnaholic
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#395 Ranked #419 last year
Initial investment
$238K - $500K
Units as of 2023
96 140.0% over 3 years
Cinnaholic is a bakery and beverage company founded in 2010 by Florian and Shannon Radke. It started as a single bakery selling custom-made cinnamon rolls in Berkeley, California. Cinnaholic is famous for cinnamon rolls, coffee, seasonal tea, espresso drinks, bite-sized buns, brownies, cinnacakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Cinnaholic brand received enough love from customers that it grew into several locations. In 2014, Cinnaholic started franchising, and there are now over 30 franchise units across the United States. Several more locations are in Canada. Cinnaholic corporate headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why You May Want to Start a Cinnaholic Franchise

Cinnaholic is a well-known brand that was bolstered by a special appearance in the American national entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank. Since its establishment, Cinnaholic has seen long lines of loyal customers. Their custom-made cinnamon rolls are garnished with the customer's preferred toppings and flavors. Furthermore, the rolls are 100% vegan, free from dairy and egg products.

Starting a Cinnaholic does not require prior experience in running a food establishment. As a franchisee, you can receive intensive training for multiple days. Training equips you and your team with the skills needed to run a growing Cinnaholic franchise. Training includes an extensive amount of classroom sessions and on-the-job training at a Cinnaholic franchise location.

Cinnaholic offers continuous support throughout the franchising process, starting with choosing the most suitable location for your bakery. They will then help design and furnish the bakery into the ideal Cinnaholic location. They will help promote and advertise the franchise through a grand opening, a bakery website, social media pages, and national media advertising.

What Might Make a Cinnaholic Franchise a Good Choice?

Cinnaholic's vegan menu helps make it a competitive business in the food industry. With some customers shifting to a vegan menu as a dietary requirement and preference, Cinnaholic may have become a great franchise. High-quality bakery products combined with fairly low prices make it a steady business, with hundreds of customers flocking the stores every day.

To be part of the Cinnaholic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Cinnaholic does not offer in-house financing options, but the franchisor partners with third-party lenders to help franchisees finance the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll should you meet the relevant requirements.

How To Open a Cinnaholic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Cinnaholic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cinnaholic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cinnaholic franchising team questions. You may also benefit from speaking with a financial planner and an attorney as you decide if you are able to afford to own and operate a Cinnaholic franchise.

Company Overview

About Cinnaholic

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Cinnamon Rolls, Baked Goods, Vegan Food, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
Founded
2010
Parent Company
Cinnaholic Franchising LLC
Leadership
Daryl Dollinger, Owner
Corporate Address
1567 Mount Vernon Rd., #112
Atlanta, GA 30338
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
96 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cinnaholic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$238,000 - $499,500
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $250,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cinnaholic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
90 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Cinnaholic landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cinnaholic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #395 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #2 in Cinnamon Rolls in 2022

Top Food Franchises

