Cinnaholic is a bakery and beverage company founded in 2010 by Florian and Shannon Radke. It started as a single bakery selling custom-made cinnamon rolls in Berkeley, California. Cinnaholic is famous for cinnamon rolls, coffee, seasonal tea, espresso drinks, bite-sized buns, brownies, cinnacakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough.

The Cinnaholic brand received enough love from customers that it grew into several locations. In 2014, Cinnaholic started franchising, and there are now over 30 franchise units across the United States. Several more locations are in Canada. Cinnaholic corporate headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia.

Why You May Want to Start a Cinnaholic Franchise

Cinnaholic is a well-known brand that was bolstered by a special appearance in the American national entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank. Since its establishment, Cinnaholic has seen long lines of loyal customers. Their custom-made cinnamon rolls are garnished with the customer's preferred toppings and flavors. Furthermore, the rolls are 100% vegan, free from dairy and egg products.

Starting a Cinnaholic does not require prior experience in running a food establishment. As a franchisee, you can receive intensive training for multiple days. Training equips you and your team with the skills needed to run a growing Cinnaholic franchise. Training includes an extensive amount of classroom sessions and on-the-job training at a Cinnaholic franchise location.

Cinnaholic offers continuous support throughout the franchising process, starting with choosing the most suitable location for your bakery. They will then help design and furnish the bakery into the ideal Cinnaholic location. They will help promote and advertise the franchise through a grand opening, a bakery website, social media pages, and national media advertising.

What Might Make a Cinnaholic Franchise a Good Choice?

Cinnaholic's vegan menu helps make it a competitive business in the food industry. With some customers shifting to a vegan menu as a dietary requirement and preference, Cinnaholic may have become a great franchise. High-quality bakery products combined with fairly low prices make it a steady business, with hundreds of customers flocking the stores every day.

To be part of the Cinnaholic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Cinnaholic does not offer in-house financing options, but the franchisor partners with third-party lenders to help franchisees finance the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll should you meet the relevant requirements.

How To Open a Cinnaholic Franchise

As you decide if opening a Cinnaholic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cinnaholic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cinnaholic franchising team questions. You may also benefit from speaking with a financial planner and an attorney as you decide if you are able to afford to own and operate a Cinnaholic franchise.