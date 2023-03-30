Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#395 Ranked #419 last year
- Initial investment
-
$238K - $500K
- Units as of 2023
-
96 140.0% over 3 years
Cinnaholic is a bakery and beverage company founded in 2010 by Florian and Shannon Radke. It started as a single bakery selling custom-made cinnamon rolls in Berkeley, California. Cinnaholic is famous for cinnamon rolls, coffee, seasonal tea, espresso drinks, bite-sized buns, brownies, cinnacakes, and chocolate chip cookie dough.
The Cinnaholic brand received enough love from customers that it grew into several locations. In 2014, Cinnaholic started franchising, and there are now over 30 franchise units across the United States. Several more locations are in Canada. Cinnaholic corporate headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia.
Why You May Want to Start a Cinnaholic Franchise
Cinnaholic is a well-known brand that was bolstered by a special appearance in the American national entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank. Since its establishment, Cinnaholic has seen long lines of loyal customers. Their custom-made cinnamon rolls are garnished with the customer's preferred toppings and flavors. Furthermore, the rolls are 100% vegan, free from dairy and egg products.
Starting a Cinnaholic does not require prior experience in running a food establishment. As a franchisee, you can receive intensive training for multiple days. Training equips you and your team with the skills needed to run a growing Cinnaholic franchise. Training includes an extensive amount of classroom sessions and on-the-job training at a Cinnaholic franchise location.
Cinnaholic offers continuous support throughout the franchising process, starting with choosing the most suitable location for your bakery. They will then help design and furnish the bakery into the ideal Cinnaholic location. They will help promote and advertise the franchise through a grand opening, a bakery website, social media pages, and national media advertising.
What Might Make a Cinnaholic Franchise a Good Choice?
Cinnaholic's vegan menu helps make it a competitive business in the food industry. With some customers shifting to a vegan menu as a dietary requirement and preference, Cinnaholic may have become a great franchise. High-quality bakery products combined with fairly low prices make it a steady business, with hundreds of customers flocking the stores every day.
To be part of the Cinnaholic team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Cinnaholic does not offer in-house financing options, but the franchisor partners with third-party lenders to help franchisees finance the franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, and payroll should you meet the relevant requirements.
How To Open a Cinnaholic Franchise
As you decide if opening a Cinnaholic franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cinnaholic franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cinnaholic franchising team questions. You may also benefit from speaking with a financial planner and an attorney as you decide if you are able to afford to own and operate a Cinnaholic franchise.
Company Overview
About Cinnaholic
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Cinnamon Rolls, Baked Goods, Vegan Food, Food: Quick Service, Breakfast/Brunch Restaurants
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- Cinnaholic Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Daryl Dollinger, Owner
- Corporate Address
-
1567 Mount Vernon Rd., #112
Atlanta, GA 30338
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 96 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cinnaholic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $238,000 - $499,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $400,000 - $1,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000 - $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Cinnaholic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 90 hours
- Classroom Training
- 10 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Cinnaholic? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Cinnaholic landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Cinnaholic ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cinnaholic.
HomeVestors of America
Buttered Biscuit, The
Rosati's Pizza
Eggs Up Grill
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.