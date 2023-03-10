Cityrow Franchise LLC

Cityrow Franchise LLC

Rowing and strength training
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$254K - $460K
Units as of 2020
8 300.0% over 3 years
The best fitness regimes shred calories mercilessly and tone muscles with each workout. Cityrow Franchise is a fitness studio with a unique solution for fitness enthusiasts who seek high-impact training techniques.

Founded by Helaine Knapp in 2014, Cityrow Franchise attempted to disrupt the fitness industry with a fresh and exciting idea. Incorporating rowing into exercising, Cityrow Franchise may give clients an exciting way to put in high-intensity sweats that are gentle on the joints and result in low-impact burns.

Customers may love how Cityrow Franchise’s sleek studios and signature WaterRower invite them to chase their fitness goals with every session. The one-of-a-kind experience the studio offers may make customers’ fitness goals worth pursuing.

Cityrow Franchise began franchising in 2018 and has since opened several locations in the United States.

Why You May Want To Start A Cityrow Franchise Location

If you have a passion for fitness and believe in its ability to improve lives, opening a Cityrow Franchise location could be an excellent decision for you. Franchisees should have a desire to take charge of their professional futures. Since fitness is a hands-on experience, potential Cityrow Franchise franchisees are not afraid to connect to their communities and roll up their sleeves.

As a value offer, rowing may be a novel franchise idea poised to find favor among fitness enthusiasts. The rowing machine's simplicity and efficiency could appeal to trainers, athletes, physical therapists, and fitness newbies. These features may suggest that opening a Cityrow Franchise location could offer a more predictable outcome than a new brand that may struggle to compete in the industry. 

What Might Make A Cityrow Franchise Location A Good Choice?

At Cityrow Franchise, the focus is on the guest experience, and with an exceptional stationary cardio machine, the brand's value could be unquestionable. Cityrow Franchise works to ensure that reaching fitness goals is defined by purpose, safety, and support. The expect their franchisees to do everything they can to allow their customers to go the distance in attaining body goals. Franchisees are responsible for hiring staff, training, and coordinating studio operations to meet client needs.

To be part of the Cityrow Franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open A Cityrow Franchise Location

Cityrow Franchise strives to make opening a studio as easy as possible. Cityrow Franchise is prepared to take you through running a franchise and training you on how to run classes and use equipment.

As you decide if opening a Cityrow Franchise location is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cityrow Franchise location would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

After completing the initial steps of applying for a Cityrow Franchise location, you should compile a set of questions as you move forward with an initial phone call and attend a company discovery day. You may also find speaking with current Cityrow Franchise franchisees helps in your discovery process. 

Company Overview

About Cityrow Franchise LLC

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Cityrow Franchise Holdings LLC
Leadership
Helaine Knapp, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
106 E. Liberty St., #310
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
8 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cityrow Franchise LLC franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$253,843 - $460,074
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee or $10,000 off development fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Cityrow Franchise LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
14-21 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
