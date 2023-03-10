Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place

Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place

Residential/commercial closet and storage systems; Murphy beds
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$102K - $500K
Units as of 2022
39 2% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place is a home storage solutions company. They serve customers by designing, building, and installing custom storage and organizing systems in both homes and businesses. Bob Lewis founded the company in 1987. Its headquarters are in West Berlin, New Jersey. 

Since launching its first franchise in 2000, the brand has enjoyed success, opening over 35 units in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise

Closet & Storage Concepts takes a customer-first approach to their work. They use qualified designers to create closet or storage systems that best serve their customer's space and budget.

Customers are expected to receive a home visit and no-obligation, free design consultation. During this visit, a designer will measure their closets and analyze their wardrobe. They will then show the customer photographs to help them settle on the best possible product. A lifetime warranty typically covers all of the work.

Closet & Storage Concepts has a unique business model that has proven its effectiveness over the decades. The brand also has a training program that extends far beyond your business launch.

What Might Make a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise a Good Choice? 

Over thirty years of industrial intelligence and great franchisee support may make opening a Closet & Storage Concepts franchise an ideal business venture. 

As a franchisee with Closet & Storage Concepts, the company will likely help you identify an appropriate showroom site. They may also provide marketing training and support from the corporate office team. Closets & Storage Concepts headquarters is located in West Berlin, New Jersey. A marketing analysis report may help you appeal to the right audience. This report will use tailor-made advertising and promotional items.

Additionally, the company might train your in-field technical team. Your team will learn the company's product standards, operations, and business administration policies. Franchisees may have access to the national toll-free call routing system, company website, and customized signage and promotional items.

To be part of the Closet & Storage Concepts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

This company has established relationships with third-party sources that offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment. You just need to meet the requirements. The initial franchise term agreement is set at ten years.

How To Open a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise

The first step in owning your Closet & Storage Concepts franchise is to complete the company's registration form. Some of the details required on this form include your personal information, the city or state in which you are located, and financial details.

Next, a company representative may contact you in a 'get to know you' phase. At this stage, the franchise development team will be available to answer your questions and provide all the information you need to make a decision. If you are satisfied, you will complete the franchise application forms. You'll later meet the team at the company's headquarters in West Berlin, New Jersey.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
1987
Leadership
Bob Lewis, President/CEO
Corporate Address
436 Commerce Ln., #D
West Berlin, NJ 08091
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2000 (23 years)
# of employees at HQ
80
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
39 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500 - $44,500
Initial Investment
$101,900 - $499,900
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$300/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80 hours
Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Veteran

Ranked #132 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $150K

Ranked #97 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $150,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place.

USA Insulation

Home insulation and energy-efficient products
Ranked #114
Learn More

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Clothes Mentor

Women's clothing and accessories resale stores
Request Info

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing