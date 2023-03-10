Signing out of account, Standby...
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space PlaceResidential/commercial closet and storage systems; Murphy beds
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$102K - $500K
- Units as of 2022
-
39 2% over 3 years
Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place is a home storage solutions company. They serve customers by designing, building, and installing custom storage and organizing systems in both homes and businesses. Bob Lewis founded the company in 1987. Its headquarters are in West Berlin, New Jersey.
Since launching its first franchise in 2000, the brand has enjoyed success, opening over 35 units in the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise
Closet & Storage Concepts takes a customer-first approach to their work. They use qualified designers to create closet or storage systems that best serve their customer's space and budget.
Customers are expected to receive a home visit and no-obligation, free design consultation. During this visit, a designer will measure their closets and analyze their wardrobe. They will then show the customer photographs to help them settle on the best possible product. A lifetime warranty typically covers all of the work.
Closet & Storage Concepts has a unique business model that has proven its effectiveness over the decades. The brand also has a training program that extends far beyond your business launch.
What Might Make a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise a Good Choice?
Over thirty years of industrial intelligence and great franchisee support may make opening a Closet & Storage Concepts franchise an ideal business venture.
As a franchisee with Closet & Storage Concepts, the company will likely help you identify an appropriate showroom site. They may also provide marketing training and support from the corporate office team. Closets & Storage Concepts headquarters is located in West Berlin, New Jersey. A marketing analysis report may help you appeal to the right audience. This report will use tailor-made advertising and promotional items.
Additionally, the company might train your in-field technical team. Your team will learn the company's product standards, operations, and business administration policies. Franchisees may have access to the national toll-free call routing system, company website, and customized signage and promotional items.
To be part of the Closet & Storage Concepts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
This company has established relationships with third-party sources that offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment. You just need to meet the requirements. The initial franchise term agreement is set at ten years.
How To Open a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise
The first step in owning your Closet & Storage Concepts franchise is to complete the company's registration form. Some of the details required on this form include your personal information, the city or state in which you are located, and financial details.
Next, a company representative may contact you in a 'get to know you' phase. At this stage, the franchise development team will be available to answer your questions and provide all the information you need to make a decision. If you are satisfied, you will complete the franchise application forms. You'll later meet the team at the company's headquarters in West Berlin, New Jersey.
Company Overview
About Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Organization/Storage Systems, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
- Founded
- 1987
- Leadership
- Bob Lewis, President/CEO
- Corporate Address
-
436 Commerce Ln., #D
West Berlin, NJ 08091
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2000 (23 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 80
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 39 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500 - $44,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $101,900 - $499,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $300/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 80 hours
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 10-12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
