Closet & Storage Concepts/More Space Place is a home storage solutions company. They serve customers by designing, building, and installing custom storage and organizing systems in both homes and businesses. Bob Lewis founded the company in 1987. Its headquarters are in West Berlin, New Jersey.

Since launching its first franchise in 2000, the brand has enjoyed success, opening over 35 units in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise

Closet & Storage Concepts takes a customer-first approach to their work. They use qualified designers to create closet or storage systems that best serve their customer's space and budget.

Customers are expected to receive a home visit and no-obligation, free design consultation. During this visit, a designer will measure their closets and analyze their wardrobe. They will then show the customer photographs to help them settle on the best possible product. A lifetime warranty typically covers all of the work.

Closet & Storage Concepts has a unique business model that has proven its effectiveness over the decades. The brand also has a training program that extends far beyond your business launch.

What Might Make a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise a Good Choice?

Over thirty years of industrial intelligence and great franchisee support may make opening a Closet & Storage Concepts franchise an ideal business venture.

As a franchisee with Closet & Storage Concepts, the company will likely help you identify an appropriate showroom site. They may also provide marketing training and support from the corporate office team. Closets & Storage Concepts headquarters is located in West Berlin, New Jersey. A marketing analysis report may help you appeal to the right audience. This report will use tailor-made advertising and promotional items.

Additionally, the company might train your in-field technical team. Your team will learn the company's product standards, operations, and business administration policies. Franchisees may have access to the national toll-free call routing system, company website, and customized signage and promotional items.

To be part of the Closet & Storage Concepts team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

This company has established relationships with third-party sources that offer financing to cover startup costs and equipment. You just need to meet the requirements. The initial franchise term agreement is set at ten years.

How To Open a Closet & Storage Concepts Franchise

The first step in owning your Closet & Storage Concepts franchise is to complete the company's registration form. Some of the details required on this form include your personal information, the city or state in which you are located, and financial details.

Next, a company representative may contact you in a 'get to know you' phase. At this stage, the franchise development team will be available to answer your questions and provide all the information you need to make a decision. If you are satisfied, you will complete the franchise application forms. You'll later meet the team at the company's headquarters in West Berlin, New Jersey.