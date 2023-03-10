With help from her husband, Julius, JoAnne Shaw decided to take a chance. In 1976 she opened The Coffee Beanery, a specialty coffee shop, in Dearborn, Michigan. The company began franchising in 1985.

The Coffee Beanery offers streetfront café franchises, as well as locations in malls, airports, office buildings, hospitals and college campuses across the United States. In 1998 the company opened its first international location in Guam and now offers master franchises in China, Korea and the Middle East.